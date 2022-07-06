The Anambra State Government on Tuesday said it would spend N2.5 billion to transform Agulu Lake into a leisure and entertainment centre.

Located along Awka Road in Agulu Town, Aniocha Local Council of Anambra State, Agulu Lake is home to an estimated three hundred crocodiles and water turtles.

In 2013, a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, began developing the lake to turn it into not just a tourist site with a 5-star hotel.

The resort was first conceived in the early 1970s, in the old Eastern Region, alongside Nike Lake Resort which was since actualised in 1988.

Don Onyenji, the commissioner for culture, entertainment and tourism, disclosed this during the 2022 Revised Budget defence before the state House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation in Awka.

Mr Onyenji said they would harness the Agulu Lake project to international standards to attract local and international tourists and further boost state tourism.

He said: “The present administration is committed to harnessing the state’s rich tourism and cultural heritage for local and international tourists.

“This is why Agulu Lake will be transformed into Anambra State Leisure and Entertainment Centre with a boat ride, golf course, children’s park, entertainment hub and other fun and relaxation sites.

“I assure you that when this project is completed, it will surpass what you have in Disney World, and it will be a major source of income to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue,” he said.

The commissioner said the ministry received architectural designs and concepts to drive the Agulu Lake project.

Mr Onyenji said the ministry was also collating heritage sites in different communities in the state for development.

He urged the legislature to approve the ministry’s budget to help it achieve its plans for the state’s tourism and entertainment sector.

Reacting, Smart Okafor, a lawmaker representing Nnewi North Constituency, noted no breakdown on how they would spend the N2.5 billion on the Agulu Lake project.

“Your Ministry will have to go back and specify how they will spend the budget allocation t to achieve a transparent and realistic costing.

“The legislature wants the ministry to succeed and achieve this project because Anambra is yet to have relaxation and fun centres to drive tourism,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry’s allocation was N2.7 billion in the 2022 revised budget proposal.

