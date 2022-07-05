All is now set for the premiere of the seventh season of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, this July.

Season 7 was unveiled to the media on Tuesday in Lagos.

Present at the unveiling were Ex housemates here: White Money, JMK, Seyi Awolowo, Frodd, Vandora, Esther, Jaypaul and Venita Akpofure.

For its seventh season, BBNaija will feature a unique double launch show on July 23 and 24, respectively.

Both shows will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29, with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

The 10-week extended reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N100m worth of awards, the biggest reality TV show reward on the continent.

Speaking at the premiere of the show,

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Group, said the season promises to be bigger and better.

Ms Tejumola said they received over 40,000 entries and worked with psychologists and experts to ensure they got the best housemates.

Improvement

BBNaija says it is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any real competition on the continent.

This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth 100 million Naira that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes.

For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-COVID 19 elements, including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit.

In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win 1 million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv & GOtv customers.

The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.

Meanwhile, MultiChoice also announced that there would be no SMS voting for this season.

The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers.

The 72-day reality show will also see the return of the famous BBNaija Ninjas, a live studio audience on the live eviction shows.

Pocket by Piggyvest is the headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 7.