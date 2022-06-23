A medical expert, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Eric Okunna, says the importance of healthy sex life in marriage can’t be undermined

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who sampled views of the people on matters of the family in Awka, on Tuesday, reports that respondents think that couples should not deny each other sex.

They say a wife must not deny her husband sex because the man is the head of the family, and his feelings should not be toyed with, irrespective of the situation.

Mr Okunna, the doctor, said good sex is emotionally and physically sound to cement a relationship between the two people involved in filial.

“Sex in a relationship on itself is a medication to calm the body down of so many life challenges like stress, emotional sickness and is a good exercise to keep the body relaxed and fit,” he said.

Mr Okunna said sex helps create a connection between the persons involved, especially in a marriage, and that it is essential to treat marriage as hallowed. Therefore, women should not torture their husbands by denial.

He said sex should not be used as a tool for revenge in case of misgiving between the couple because it is cancerous to marriage and should be avoided; the woman should devise other ways to demand attention from her husband.

“It is a natural occurrence to disagree with people in a relationship, and marriage is no exception. There is no justification for the couples to use sex as torture to resolve their differences.

“Instead, sex should be a tool used to resolve any brewed issues between couples because it could be used to relax tensed nerves rather than a tool for disintegration.

“Sex torture or denial in marriage is a negative manner to handle marriage challenges because it could lead to a home breakup,” he said.

He said there are more benefits of sex than denial in marriage as an orgasm gives the body a natural, pleasant high spirit and releases Endorphins which are hormones that block pain and make people feel good.

He said sex is a crucial aspect of a marriage. Initially, the love and attention expressed play a vital role in holding the relationship together and being sustainable.

However, he said sex becomes significant in ensuring the longevity of a relationship, without any sexual activity, though there will be everything materially no intimacy shared.

“Love and recon are satisfactory in a marriage, but sex plays a vital role in building a good relationship and relationship among the couple.

Mr Okunna said sex could be a source of torture for the man if deliberately denied, especially when there may be no militating factor.

He said such an action could turn the man into a wild creature as People have divergent thresholds in many things.

He said, though, that continuous demand for sex by the man could drive the wife crazy and thereby lead to torture for the man.

Mr Okunna said that moderation is the key word in every human endeavour and suggested that the sex life should be moderated so that everybody would be happy and satisfied anytime the need arises to avoid boredom.

More insight

In a related report, Amaka Okeke, a retired teacher, said sex is the oil that lubricates marriages and is meant to be well enjoyed by the two.

Mrs Okeke said without sex, there is no marriage as everything good comes from the union of two bodies called marriage.

She said sex, no matter the reason, should not be denied to any deserving partner at any time, regardless of the time, place and how it was demanded.

Mrs Okeke said denying one’s partner sex is torture and should not be encouraged in marriages. Its negative implication is truly overbearing and could lead to divorce or want of alternatives.

She said it is also a sin for the couple, especially the woman, to deny her husband a marriage gift called sex and that the Holy Bible condemned the act as recorded in 1st Corinthians 7, verses 3 to 5.

The Bible says, “Let the husband render unto the wife due to benevolence and likewise the wife unto her husband.

“The wife had no power of her own body, but the husband, and likewise also the husband has no control of his own body but the wife.

“The lack of sex in marriage brings a toxic environment in the home and may suggest the wrong impression to the young adults in the house, and they may never wish to get involved in marriage.

“Such action would impede procreation, thereby foreclosing God’s commandment to multiply and fill the earth,” she said.

Mrs Okeke said women should pray to God to renew their strength and feelings, especially after childbirth and at an older age, not to deny their husbands their legitimate affection when expressed.

Christian Beluchukwu, a young father, said that denying sex in a marriage is disastrous to the union as it could make the man hate his wife.

Mr Beluchukwu said such an action applied either as a revenge to settle a quarrel could backfire as that may lead to extramarital affairs, which may end up in the introduction of a second wife in the family by the man.

“Sex torture is not a tool to be engaged in home management at all as it has no benefits to the relationship,” he said.

Adaobi Okafor, Assistant Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, said it is a wrong way of living for a woman to use sex to handle a male when offended.

Mrs Okafor said such an act stifles the family’s peace and creates unhealthy relationships between the couple. The children suffer most in such a toxic environment in the home.

She suggested that such unhealthy acts should not be practised or encouraged in families and appealed to women who resort to such an act to stop for peace and love in the family.

