The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion show got off to a rough start this week with shocking revelations and exposés by the ex-housemates themselves.

The reunion show is where all the juicy details and hidden secrets are unveiled to the fans, and the moment the housemates voice their thoughts and opinions and correct false gossip.

The organisers promised that the Shine Ya Eye Reunion Show, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, would be one of the hottest reunions ever.

All 26 BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates; Angel, Peace, Jackie B, Tega, Arin, Maria, Liquorose, Beatrice, Princess, Saskay, JMK, Nini and Boma appear on the show.

Also featured on the reunion show are Queen, Yousef, Pere, Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, JayPaul, Saga, Emmanuel, Kayvee, Michael, Sammie and Cross.

This week, the focus was on (Emmarose) Liquorose and her ex-love interest, Emmanuel, as they shared never-been-heard details that led to the collapse of their short-lived and tumultuous affair.

Aside from Emmanuel and Liquorose, several unresolved feuds made the reunion show very thrilling for fans.

The episode was action-packed; from Arin versus Nini to Angel versus Maria and Boma.

On Friday, during an edition of the reunion, Liquorose accused Emmanuel of flirting and showering with other girls in Biggie’s house and outside the home.

Emmanuel’s relationship with Liquorose, which fans fondly describe as EmmaRose’s ship, was one of the highlights of the BBNaija Shine Ya House edition.

Speaking at the reunion, the 27-year-old revealed that she caught Emmanuel showering with Angel and JMK even when she had never seen him naked.

Liquorose said the scene got her mad as she only told Emmanuel to be free with the female housemates and not to flirt with them.

The dancer further disclosed that she ended her relationship with Emmanuel because of his numerous escapades in and outside the house.

According to the reality TV star, she caught him with a lady in his hotel room during their infamous Dubai trip.

Liquorose said she walked in on her estranged lover, Emmanuel and a masked woman in his hotel room in Dubai.

After waiting to be let into his room for fifteen minutes, Liquorose revealed Emmanuel did not attempt to explain his compromising situation.

The mystery woman at the centre of it has been identified as Natukunda Precious, a Ugandan.

Reacting to the allegations, Ms Precious, on her Instagram stories on Saturday, wrote that she met Emmanuel in Dubai in 2021 and he never told her he was in a relationship.

According to the Ugandan, they only met last year, and Emmanuel told her he was single.

“Emmanuel and I are just friends. He met me in Dubai, where all this happened. I never knew he was in a relationship. He told me he was single,” she explained.

“You guys should stop attacking me and keep me out of these. I have a boyfriend. You guys should attack Emma because I never wanted any of these.”

Precious’ statement comes 24 hours after Liquorose dropped the bombshell on how their relationship crashed during their trip to Dubai.

Boma vs Queen

The 37-year-old Boma Akpore turned out to be the primary villain of the episode.

The former housemate called Queen out over claims that she slandered him before Tega and spearheaded an infamous rumour about his relationship.

Boma vs Beatrice

The Boma and Beatrice moment was clearly what fans of the show long anticipated. Beatrice on the reunion show was everything fans expected from the star on the show.

Both housemates traded words over Boma’s comment, describing her as ‘irritating’ while in the house.

Beatrice took no prisoners, attacking Boma’s looks and behaviour while in the house. Boma reciprocated, describing Beatrice as ‘local’.

Maria Vs Angel

On day three of Big Brother Naija’s ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion, one major rift and altercation occurred between Maria and Angel.

Angel and Maria got into a heated argument which resulted in name-calling and some unpleasant words.

Angel opted for the most gruesome weapon in her arsenal when she brought back Maria’s 2021 ‘Married Man’ scandal.

Both housemates have been at loggerheads from the beginning of the reunion show after host Ebuka asked Nini, Maria and Peace to speak about the snide remarks they made about Angel.

Angel accused Maria of infidelity.

She said: “You’re a patriarchy princess. When you were sleeping with a married man, you didn’t think of that.”

In response, Maria also threatened to reveal Angel’s dirty secret.

“Is that what you want to bring up here? Don’t even allow me to bring up all the things you did in Dubai,” she replied.

In December 2021, socialite Cubana Chief Priest accused Maria of allegedly snatching his sister’s husband.

According to him, the reality TV star didn’t only have an affair with his in-law but also threatened his sister.

Cubana Chief Priest’s in-law, Kelvin, and his wife, MaryAnn, are in court already for the dissolution of their marriage.

MaryAnn had recently filed a suit for the dissolution of their marriage.

Following the collapse of their marriage, Kelvin moved to Dubai, while MaryAnn stayed back in Nigeria with their children.

The reality TV star met Kelvin on a flight where they hit things off. Things changed when Maria found out that he was still legally married.

Nini vs Arin

It turns out that there is an unresolved controversy between house besties Arin and Nini.

The ladies stunned fans during the episode when they disclosed that they were not on talking terms over a comment Arin’s social media handler left on Cross’s page.

Both stars had a go at each other for a few minutes, enough time for Nini to accuse Arin of fabricating issues to gain attention.

