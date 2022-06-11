Veteran Nigerian actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, has advised celebrities and women generally to desist from skin bleaching in a bid to present themselves as beautiful.

Ms Ajai-Lycett made the remarks at the maiden edition of the Creative Designers Guild of Nigeria (CDGN) culture and entertainment exhibition, held at Citiheight Luxury Hotel on Friday in Lagos.

The programme had the theme, “Expanding Cultural Creativity Through Entrepreneurship”.

“It is disheartening to observe that celebrities and women who should be role models to the youths spend hugely to bleach their skin because they do not see the beauty in being Africans,” she said.

She, however, urged celebrities to take pride in being Africans as there were lots of businesses that could be generated when African beauty is explored creatively.

Skin bleaching epidemic

She noted that filmmakers should also desist from always looking for light-skinned ladies to feature in their movies.

According to her, there is an industry and creativity the nation is killing ignorantly as Nigerians look up to the western world to develop virtually everything for the country.

“As celebrities and women, we need to respect, love and be proud of who we are. Starting from the outside, many of us don’t want to be dark; we don’t like the colour of our skin, which is low self-esteem.

“Our responsibility as women is to represent our race; we are raising children, and when they see that we are not happy with our skin and hair, then you have those children believe that to bleach their skin and wear wigs will beautify them more.

“And what breaks my heart most is that celebrities are found in that habit of promoting skin bleaching, wearing wigs, and they go as far as selling it to the public, this is bad, and I advise that they desist from that bad habit.

“If we accept to maintain our natural skin and hair, we will be creative with them to improve our economy as a nation because there is a massive business in it for us, but we are unconscious of it.

“We do not need to imitate the western world; I advise that we remain black, bold and beautiful,” she said.

Ms Ajai-Lycett said individuals must be cautious of the health implications of skin bleaching as it affects the liver and could lead to skin or liver cancer.

Suggestions

Earlier, Joy Akinyemi said that the exhibition would be an annual event

to ensure that the youth are conversant with aspects of the creative industry that could be explored for wealth creation.

She appreciated the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board for their cooperation in hosting the programme.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Akposheri, encouraged the youth to explore their inherent artistic talent as a weapon for economic growth for themselves and the nation.

He advised actors to explore more themes relating to love as opposed to rituals.

He said they should focus more on telling African history in movies to educate children and keep them abreast of the dictates of African culture and history.

Also, Sewedo Nupowaku, a communications consultant, urged the youth to explore the latest technology to promote the nation’s cultural heritage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event’s highlight was an exhibition of cultural attires cutting across different ethnic groups, beads, different forms of makeup, and African hairstyles, among others.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023