Against the rising wave of deaths during or after body enhancement procedures, some men in Lagos State have appealed to Nigerian women to love their bodies irrespective of society’s view.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports an uproar on social media on June 2, when a Port-Harcourt based lady, Christabel, was confirmed dead in a Lagos hospital from complications after cosmetic surgery, fuelling speculations it could have been a case of medical miscalculation.

Christabel’s friend alleged on Twitter that she complained of bleeding after the surgery, but the doctor assured her it was a usual post-surgery symptom.

Barely five days after Christabel’s death, another socialite, Temitope, died from complications after gastric bypass surgery.

Segun Oluwanisola, a businessman, said nature had already made women desirable. He appealed to them to build their self-confidence and love themselves unapologetically.

“I know the world of social media has made it difficult for women to believe that real men do not particularly care about these things that much. For every woman, a man is praying to have her in his life.

“I can’t imagine needless piercing through my body talkless of undergoing surgery when I’m not ill. I love myself too much. Even in surgery, chances are 50-50,” he said.

David Anjah, a drink mixologist, said, “Getting body work done in a country like Nigeria, where cosmetic surgery is not well regulated, is a death sentence.

“Even those who die due to apparent medical negligence, for instance, fibroid surgery, don’t get justice. How much more for a body enhancement.

“If you don’t love yourself, people who don’t give a damn about you will kill you and get away with it, and there are lots of quacks out there. Real men don’t care about these superficial things.”

Safer alternatives

Ademola Alani, a fitness coach, told NAN that exercise could fix most of the body issues people complained of. Still, a lack of discipline and consistency made achieving somebody’s goals impossible.

“People want the easy way out, and they don’t want to put in the work. There’s no part of our body that we can’t fix with workouts and a good diet plan.

“Look at Kate Henshaw, Kaffy Shafau. These women are consistent, make healthy life choices and stop making some quacks rich. They take your money and your life,” he said.

Chima Njoku, a civil servant, told NAN that going abroad for Surgery does not guarantee a safe procedure.

“If you love yourself, you will flee from anything that can harm you; remember, Stella Obasanjo did hers in Spain, and we all know how it ended.

“If what you have in your head is low, trust me, your body, no matter how beautiful, is useless. Women should embrace their looks and be confident,” he said.

Latefah Bala, a fashion designer, said that social media and the use of filters had made it impossible for people to embrace their uniqueness.

“Social media and all sorts of filters have given people the false impression of beauty, and there’s a standard these days, flat tummy, big ass and hips.

“Most women will say they do it for self-confidence, but I believe it’s to attract men. A good percentage of them do it for men.

“These men have potbellies, and we caress it like we do our babies. Loving yourself is about accepting your flaws,” she said.

Celebrities too

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Asogwa, popularly known as “Alex Unusual”, also shared her thoughts on people undergoing cosmetic surgery.

In an Instagram post, Alex said people who choose to undergo cosmetic surgery are insecure.

“Why to eat and add to the point where you feel Surgery is your only solution. She said that we will never meet society’s standard and will never make them less attractive to the right people,” she said.

Also reacting, actress Anita Joseph took to her timeline to address ladies, telling them to stop seeking validation from other people and desist from getting intimidated by girls with large backsides. Instead, they should love their God-given bodies and work on their self-esteem.

“Stop seeking validation from people that don’t really care about you, and they won’t be there when the chips are down. Build your positive self-esteem, and love yourself,” she said.

Nazo Ekezie, an actress, drummed her support for ladies who undertake the risks of liposuction to flaunt a perfect body.

She urged celebrities and other well-meaning Nigerians to concentrate on demanding justice for the late lady and ensuring the surgeon is put behind bars instead of condemning the women who undergo plastic surgery.

” I am more worried about the careless and unqualified plastic surgeons getting away with murder in this country because we are more focused on shamming people who want to change their bodies.

“People are dying. Let’s focus on that,” she said.

Famous fashion designer and stylist Toyin Lawani of Tiannahplacempire opened up about the number of surgeries she had done.

READ ALSO: Popular Lagos plastic surgery clinic tighten security following death of Port Harcourt socialite

Her explanation came after a fan called her out, claiming she had never done liposuction before.

” I love responding to such false accusations because you can’t tell me what I have done or not done, or maybe I should accept and lie to myself.

“Now, let me educate you all. I do this from time to time when I read such nonsense. See, it’s kids nowadays that are getting tripped about surgery.

“My first surgery was done 16 years ago, and I found out I had lumps in my breast which spread to my rib cage, which gave me severe pains.

“I had the operation in Dubai then at Emirates Hospital by Dr Ali Saab, my left breast was disfigured, and I opted for implants. Some of us don’t do these things for beauty.

“My boobs were okay before it. Years after I had my son, I had a 360 lipo on my stomach, which I did in Beverly Hills. When you do 360lipo from an experienced doctor, it will bring out your curves more.

“Now, after I had my son, my body snapped back because I work out and use a lot of herbs, I put in a lot of work, now doctors will advise you to replace your breast implants every ten years if you have a lump situation like mine, which was the surgery I did after I had my son,” she said.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023