The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has struck out a suit seeking to set aside the conviction of a famous actress, Funke Akindele, alias Jenifa, her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, and 236 others who were prosecuted for violating the state’s 2020 lockdown and social distancing to check the spread of COVID-19.

The judge, Akintayo Aluko, held that the suit disclosed no reasonable cause of action and was also incompetent.

Ms Akindele and her husband were convicted on April 6, 2020, by the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, days after they held a crowded house birthday party contrary to Lagos State’s social distancing order.

But a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, approached the court, challenging the constitutionality of the Lagos State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 under which Akindele, her husband and 236 other residents were convicted and sentenced.

Joint respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/588/2020 are the Lagos State Government, Attorney-General of Lagos State, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Inspector-General of Police.

Court proceeding

Mr Ogungbeje also sought, among others, an order compelling the respondents jointly and severally to tender a public apology in three widely read newspaper publications to persons/Nigerian arrested, prosecuted, tried, convicted and sentenced.

But the Lagos State Government and the AG opposed him through their counsel, a Deputy Director, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Adebayo Haroun.

The first and second respondents filed a notice of preliminary objection against the suit on July 10, 2020.

According to them, Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, 2004 allows the governor to make the regulations where the President of Nigeria had not made such regulations.

They contended that the regulation was made for public safety, public good and protection, which is more extensive and far more significant than an individual like the applicant.

Counter argument

In his judgement delivered on June 2, 2022, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the court agreed in part with the government.

Mr Aluko observed that the regulations disclosed in its preamble that the governor made the regulations by the powers conferred on him by the Lagos State Public Health Law of Lagos State, 2015 and, in particular, section 8 of the Quarantine Act.

He said Section 8 provides that if regulations under section 4 of the Act were not made by the President, power to make such regulations might be exercised by the governor in respect of his state.

He held: “This means that the regulations made by the governor on March 27, 2029, are valid within the context of section 8 of the Quarantine Act, having been made at a time when the president had not made his regulations.

The Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations, 2020 is, therefore, subsidiary legislation validly made under section 8 of the Quarantine Act.

“Contrary to the Applicant’s argument, section 17 of the Regulations created certain offences ranging from failure to comply with a restriction order, prohibition or doing anything contrary to the provisions of the Regulations. Section 17 (2) of the Regulations provides that any person who contravenes the requirements of the Regulations shall be liable under the Quarantine Act, Public Health Law of the State and any other existing law to fine or imprisonment Ir both by the extant rules.

“It is of note that section 5 of the Quarantine Act provides penalties or punishment against any person who contravenes provisions of the regulations made under the Act.”

While commending Mr Ogungbeje for “seeking to protect citizens’ rights from violations”, the judge noted that the suit had “no support of the law.”

Mr Aluko added: “In total, I hold that this suit has disclosed no reasonable cause of action against the Respondents.

“The instant suit is incompetent, and the court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate over same.

“Accordingly, this suit is struck out for those reasons.”

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023