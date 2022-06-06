As Nigeria’s political climate heats up to change the course of governance in the next four years, ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Nelson Enwerem, also known as Prince, has urged Nigerian youths to participate in the electoral processes by obtaining their Permanent Voters Cards.

The 25-year-old reality star made this statement in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES at an entertainment conference in Lekki Lagos state.

The former Mr Nigeria said that contrary to public opinions that social media, Big Brother Naija and entertainment are some of the distractions of the Nigerian youths ahead of the 2023 elections, he opined that most Nigerian youths do not believe in the system and are politically apartheid because the system has failed over the years.

He said: “The young people can no longer trust the system and politics. Many of our leaders do not care about the demands of the youths. So there seems to be some sort of apathy. Still, the youths should know that our governors, our presidents, and our senators make will affect us in one way or the other because these policies they make will affect us more, especially in the economy. For example, the policies of those in power led to the ban of Twitter, and it affected many.”

The reality star also advised young Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming electoral processes to effect the desired and necessary changes in government.

“My advice is that Nigerian youths should get involved in the politics and political decisions and policies. That is how they can affect the change we are seeking. But if we don’t participate in elections to change the government, we cannot see the change we desire. We cant change the system from the outside. I believe many people are waking up, and many have been canvassing for PVCs,” he said.

Prince also revealed that he desired to serve Nigeria politically in the nearest future.

He said: “My family is very politically inclined. And they are very involved in the politics in the state, and hopefully, one day I intend to serve my country in one capacity or the other, but right now, I can’t say anything.”

Fame and fans

Prince had always been famous before entering the show, unlike many ex-housemates who stumbled into fame upon making it to BBNaija.

The Pure Physics graduate from the University of Calabar is also a former Mr Nigeria in 2018. This feat brought him to a global audience when he competed for Mr World 2019 in the Philippines but sustained a knee injury during a sports challenge category, which became a significant setback in his winning the Mr World Category.

He also participated in the season five LockDown edition of the Big Brother Naija show, eventually becoming an international superstar. Although he was evicted on day 54 of the show, he had caught the eyes of many for his good looks and distinctive fashion styles.

Speaking about how he manages his fame and fans, the reality star said: “I would say that I am blessed with the kind of fans that I have, my fans are very accommodating and very supportive to me and everything that I do, and they have been straightforward to manage. And sometimes some of them can be a lot, and I understand, but it’s just been wonderful.”

“I don’t think I can call it a new thing, although it has its downside that if you want to do something and you cannot do them, it an amazing experience, it is something everybody who is in the entertainment space would want to get. But Big Brother is a huge platform and a huge opportunity that can change your life, and I am very grateful that I have come to this and I’ve been able to manage my fans.”

Life after BBNaija

Two years after BBNaija, the reality star has begun to explore his passion for acting. He starred in a Netflix movie, ‘Man of God, where he played the role of a Student Pastor. He described his acting and role as a beautiful experience.

Aside from acting, Prince, a jack of all trades, is the CEO of the Hairline Royale, a professional barbing salon in Lekki, Lagos State. He is also an event host, a model and a brand ambassador.

