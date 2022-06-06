After a messy custody battle that began after they split in 2020, ex-beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have finally resolved their differences.

Ms Chikwendu, who petitioned the United Nations (UN), Amnesty International, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), seeking justice and custody of her children, finally gained access to them on Sunday.

The mother-of-four appreciated her estranged partner for allowing her to reunite with her children after a lengthy custody battle.

She also said Mr Fani-kayode now “has a change of mind and is working out a process for peaceful co-parenting as wars always have a long-lasting effect on both parties regardless.”

She also shared photos of fun moments with her children.

“That is all that it is currently, but I believe their Father has a change of mind and is working out a process for peaceful co-parenting as wars always have a long-lasting effect on both parties regardless. Please be patient with me as I am basking in this little joy and win for a little longer and soaking it all in as I figure a way to put all issues to rest without drama.

“Thank you all so very much for the messages and well wishes. Thanks to my concerned elders. Their Father (through his aides) and some good people around him are in talks to see that my children grow up having balanced love and affection from both sides. I hope this leads to an end in media wars and a peaceful co-parenting as we move on to achieve our various destinies apart,’’ her post read.

Mr Fani-Kayode equally shared a video to show they may have settled their differences regarding co-parenting.

“My sons spent the day with their mother yesterday! What a beautiful sight it was! Love, peace, and joy all around! Thanks be to God. @snowhiteey, Thanks Mama Aragorn,” he wrote.

History

A Customary Court at Kubwa in Abuja had, on December 8, ordered Mr Fani-Kayode to allow Ms Chikwendu access to their four sons at a neutral ground during the Christmas and New Year periods.

Ms Chikwendu accused Fani-Kayode of defying a court order granting her access to their four sons.

She said he failed to produce their children at the agreed venue as earlier ordered by a court.

Ms Chikwendu chose Central Park, Abuja, as the venue for the visitations because of the alleged traumatic experiences at Fani-Kayode’s residence, where the four children currently reside.

However, counsel to the former minister, Ayodeji Ibikunle, also debunked her claims and absolved his client of any wrongdoing.

Ms Chikwendu told a Customary Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, that FFK never consummated his six-year relationship with her because he allegedly had erectile dysfunction.

The mother-of-four said her relationship with Mr Fani-Kayode, her former “estranged cohabiter,” was full of “woes, lies, deceits, quarrels, assaults, battery, and domestic violence.

The 32-year-old model also said that since August 2020, when she walked out of the co-habitation with Fani-Kayode, she had been continuously denied access to her children and has constantly been deprived of parental motherly care and protection.

