Oluwagbemileke, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, commemorated his 40th birthday with a Medical outreach in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

The medical outreach, held at the Bishop Aggey Secondary School, Mushin, had several people in attendance.

The father-of-three, who doubles as his father’s Principal Executive Assistant, told PREMIUM TIMES that the outreach gives back to the Mushin community where he spent his formative years.

Mr Leke, the youngest of the four children of Mr Adeboye, was born in Mushin Lagos State but was raised in the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

His family resides at the Redemption camp, where his father began his ministry, which has become widely known in Nigeria and beyond the shores of Africa.

Medical Outreach

It was a nostalgic moment for the celebrant who chose Mushin as the neighbourhood to host one of the significant events of his 40th birthday due to the significance of Mushin to his life.

Medical services rendered at the outreach include general medical checkups, eye checks and donations of free medical glasses to people in need.

In addition, the event also witnessed the distribution of 5,000 packs of food, the distribution of 40 uniforms and 40 schoolbags to 40 school children. Free drinks were also distributed at the event, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Mr Adeboye also commissioned the borehole he donated to the community to ensure that people in the neighbourhood have access to clean, healthy portable water.

Other highlights of the event include the presentation of prizes to winners of the football competition and others.

Background

Mr Adeboye started his educational journey with Command Secondary School, Apata, Ibadan. Soon after his graduation, he moved to England to complete his tertiary education.

He first attended the University of Hertfordshire, England, where he studied Aerospace Technology and Engineering; he later obtained his master’s degree in Engineering project management from Bournemouth University in Poole, England.

Despite his academic prowess, Mr Adeboye towed a different career path; from his engineering degree, he soon joined his father’s ministry. He worked as an assistant pastor and special adviser to his father.

He is married to Titilope Rachel. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2011, and their union is blessed with three children.

Mr Adeboye, the Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of Province (CSR), RCCG Youth Province 1, lost his older brother, Dare, on May 4, 2021, while serving as a pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

