Pero Adeniyi, the second baby mama of legendary singer Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, has reacted to the alleged drama between 2face and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Annie had sparked marital troubles when she unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

According to several reports, the latest development may be connected to the music star’s recent visit to Pero Adeniyi and their three children living in the United States of America.

Hours before unfollowing her husband, Annie shared a cryptic post about family.

According to Annie, family is who takes care of you, whether blood-related or not.

She said that family could be deceptive and pretend to protect you.

However, after news of unfollowing her husband and reactions from fans, Annie denied it.

She said it was due to a glitch, as she noticed the number of her followers reduced.

Also reacting to the alleged family drama, Pero Adeniyi said people were jealous because she chose peace over drama and chose distance over disrespect; she wrote on her Instagram page:

“Somebody is mad right now because you chose peace over drama. You chose distance over disrespect”.

(NAN)

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023