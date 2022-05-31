Big Brother Naija ‘shine your eyes’ finalist Pere Egbi on Monday denied allegations of an affair between him and the First Lady of Kogi State, Rashida Bello.

The 35-year-old ex-Big Brother Naija housemate debunked the news describing it as a “demonic lie”.

A Nigerian U.S-based journalist Jackson Ude, in a now-deleted viral tweet, alleged that the reality star and the First Lady are lovers.

Allegations

Mr Ude, a former director of strategy and communications under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, caused a stir on social media after making the claims on Tuesday.

Rashida is the second wife of the governor of the Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The ex-president’s former media aide claimed that the news of the alleged affair is a subject of discussion in Abuja.

Mr Ude also alleged that they had been sighted several times at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

He also claimed the First Lady gave the reality tv star N5 million naira when they first met.

His tweet read: “Why is #BBNaija Pere Egbu all over with Kogi First Lady, Rashida Bello? Gist around Abuja says they are lovers. Egbi and Mrs Bello have been sighted several times at the Hilton Hotel Abuja. The gist is that when they first met, the First lady gifted Egbi N5 million.”

Pere’s reaction

The Delta State-born actor also threatened a lawsuit against Mr Ude, who wrote the report on Twitter.

He also threatened legal action against the blogger and others who speculate such stories.

Pere wrote: “For the records, the publication about the First Lady of Kogi state and me is a demonic lie and a figment of a diseased imagination of Jackson Ode and those retweeting that rubbish, they must answer me in court both in Nigeria and in the United States of America where he is based.”

