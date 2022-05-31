Annie, the wife of legendary Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia, has explained why she unfollowed him on Instagram.

It was speculated that Annie unfollowed 2baba amidst his reunion with Pero and her children in the U.S. She also hinted at family problems again.

To set the record straight, the actress’ manager said that Annie, like other Instagram users, is facing some technical glitches with the social media app.

Public notice

A notice signed by the actress’ manager, Williams Konoha, stated that at no time did Annie intentionally unfollow 2baba.

The notice read in part: “It has come to our attention that news making the rounds on several social media platforms and blogs suggests that Annie Idibia unfollowed her husband, Tuface Idibia, on Instagram. This points to cracks in their relationship.”

According to the note, like many other users of Instagram, it has noticed an inexplicable decline in following, and this situation has been ongoing for several months.

Marriage cracks

Annie, in September 2021, accused her husband of infidelity after she claimed he slept under the same roof with his most prominent baby mama, Pero.

The actress did this in the wake of her husband’s visit to the U.S to bond with his three other kids, Ehi, Justin, and Innocent, which Pero bore for him.

About the suggestion of a crack in her client’s marriage, Ms Konha said Annie and Tuface remain committed to their marriage and the care of their children.

“The couple would appreciate it if the general public desists from peddling rumours as they are undeniably detrimental to the public profile of both Annie and Tuface and border on slander.

“We advise any persons and outlets spreading rumours to retract all publications about the Instagram situation and the purported state of Annie’s relationship status.

“We will observe the situation and are willing to take legal action against perpetrators of any falsehood designed to tarnish the image of Annie Idibia.”

