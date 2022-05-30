The famous Nigerian comedienne Helen Paul has been appointed as a professor and Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment at Heart Bible International University, United States.

The university is an accredited online Christian Institute through the Florida education department for religious studies.

The 39-year-old entertainer broke the news of her educational feat on Instagram on Monday.

Ms Paul shared photos from her induction ceremony and congratulated her husband Femi Bamisile, who graduated with a Doctor of Law from the same institution.

Nike, the wife of Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Church, also bagged a Doctorate at the same institution.

The comedienne who relocated to the U.S. a few years ago bagged a PhD in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos in 2019.

She broke out as a naughty comic character on the radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos.

She was known on the programme as “Tatafo”, a witty kid who addresses and lampoons societal issues in a satirical manner.

She also presented programmes on TVC and Naija FM 102.7.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023