For the fourth time since its launch in 2019, experts and promoters of African culture and tradition assembled in Lagos to appraise progress in spreading the gospel of the beauty of African values.

A former Senegalese tourism minister and celebrated musician and songwriter, Youssou N’Dour, headlined the event, themed “The Importance of Reflecting Our African Culture in Global Success Stories.”

He was also a speaker at the event held at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) headquarters, in Lagos.

Mr Ndour, who commended the bank for showcasing the beauties of Africa, urged African leaders in politics and business to unite and collaborate towards boosting the fortunes of the continent.

He said Africa is rich in diversity and that the best approach to keep the rich cultural heritage alive is through collaboration and unity of purpose.

“Young people in Africa have many questions, and we have to listen to them and see how together we can be a solution for Africa. We need to understand that there is a lot to do. Together we can make it,” Mr Ndour said.

Highlights

The panel discussion, which a broadcast journalist, Laila Salami-Johnson, moderated, featured a rich mix of experts drawn from various African countries.

They include the Namibian high commissioner to Nigeria, Humphrey Geiseb; a media guru and former commissioner for tourism in Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde; an award-winning Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson; and a fashion designer, Kenneth Ize.

Speaking, Mr Geiseb said globalisation has been good for Africa, especially in the efforts to showcase African culture and tradition.

He said: “Of course, there are still some gaps, there are still a lot of things about Africa that are not known, and I believe that culture and Arts can help to get it right for us.”

Mr Geiseb added that UBA’s foray as an African bank into the United States of America is a testament.

Meanwhile, on his part, Mr Ayorinde noted that media liberalisation through technology is helping to improve the African narrative.

“As Africans, we are at the point where no one denigrates African culture anymore. Indeed there is still a gap, but we are bridging that gap,” he said.

Mr Ayorinde urged African media to keep pushing stories of African culture and tradition on the front burner of discussions and “stop treating them as mere entertainment.”

“We must stop seeing matters of African culture as fillers. The media, and indeed, all of us, must understand that you covet what you value. We must try to flaunt the rich culture and traditions of a great continent like Africa,” he said.

The Ghanaian actress, Ms Forson, said African culture is now more widely accepted worldwide, primarily through the rich movie, music and general art industry.

“It is great to see a bank like UBA intentionally promoting Africa. Now, the world gets to see more of you because we have started to tell our own stories,” she said.

On his part, fashion designer, Mr Ize, said the continent holds a lot of potentials that “we are yet to tap into.”

“Africa is our home, our culture, and we have to do everything to preserve our culture,” he said.

“Driving conversations around Africa’s growth is our concern.”

The event organiser said that since its introduction in 2018, the UBA Africa Conversation has grown to become a hallmark initiative in a series of celebrations for Africa Day.

The financial institution said the platform provides an opportunity “for African and global audiences to connect with global thought leaders both in the private and public sectors, on their African journey, in a quest to change the narrative on Africa from desolate to successful.”

The bank added that the theme for this year’s edition underscores the tremendous shift in Africa’s cultural influence, noting that “from Afrobeat to African films, big African fashion labels and African authors; entertainment and culture, the African continent is creating a positive impact globally.”

Africa Day

Africa Day is celebrated every May 25, and the day has been recognised since 1963 across the African continent and worldwide.

Inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), the day is marked in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023