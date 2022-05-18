Multichoice Nigeria organisers of BBNaija have commenced online auditions for the seventh season of the biggest reality show in Nigerian television history, which has thrust several Nigerian youths into fame and stardom.

Their announcement reads: “Biggie is calling you back home #BBNaija Season 7 auditions are officially open; are you the next Efe, Miracle, Mercy, Laycon or Whitemoney? This is your time to show Biggie what you’re all about audition here: africamagic.tv/bbaudition Audition now!”.

The application process for Big Brother Naija Season 7 started on Monday and is billed to close on May 30, 2022.

In 2019, the Big Brother Naija auditions were held in eight major cities across Nigeria. Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Benin, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Calabar and Enugu. The 2020 and 2021 audition was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s audition is being held online. It is open to interested male and female participants of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport who must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES in this article will show you the five easy steps to audition for BBnaija season seven.

1. Where to apply

Potential contestants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be considered a Housemate in season seven of Big Brother Naija. Following this, they are to log on to www. Africa magic. Tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.

2. Registration fee

There is no registration fee for online registration. The online audition is free and open. Separate data charges will, however, apply.

3. Do a short video of yourself

You are expected to record a three-minute video of yourself stating why they should pick you to be a Housemate in season 7 of Big Brother Naija. After uploading your video, you need to fill out the online registration form and upload your video below. Interested participants are expected to log on to AfricaMagic.tv/bbaudtion, upload a three-minute video introducing themselves, what is unique about them, their likes and dislikes and why they should be chosen this season.

They are also to speak about their family and friends.

While making your video, you must shoot landscape (horizontal) and not portrait (vertical) style.

4. Required information

As part of the prerequisite conditions for registrations, one must provide basic information about yourself, next of kin and a means of identification, like your National Identification Number and other relevant means of identification that show that you are Nigerian.

5. Final shortlisting

Entries received will be screened for eligibility and suitability, following which successful applications will be further screened. The final shortlist will be selected with one-on-one screenings. The standard psych evaluations and interviews will be organised in a controlled and sanitised environment where they will observe social distancing.

History

Big Brother Naija first aired on MNET, a South African pay television, in 2006 but was kept on hold for 11 years.

After the long hiatus following the end of the first edition, the show returned to TV screens in Nigeria in 2017.

Although the Big Brother reality TV franchise was created by John de Mol Jr and was first aired in Netherland in 1999, the franchise is now owned by Endemol, a television production company founded in 1994.

The Big Brother show was first aired in Africa in 2003 for one season on M-Net and broadcast to audiences in 42 African countries. After running nine seasons, Big Brother was cancelled in 2014, allowing the Big Brother Naija franchise to gain momentum.