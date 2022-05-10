A Nigerian woman Oluwarinu Ajimuda-Jackson has called for help from the general public to raise $100,000 for brain surgery.

Mrs Ajimuda-Jackson, 51, is the wife of Pastor Yemi Ajimuda-Jackson of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Victory House, Bahamas.

A note on a GoFundMe account started on Tuesday by her child Babara Ajimuda-Jackson read, “Early this year, she complained of headaches and started feeling weak. Family members thought it was the aftereffect of her surgery a few months ago.

“The headaches continued, and this became a concern. She was immediately referred to the ER, where she was hospitalised. It was then that an MRI scan revealed that she had a brain tumour. Doctors have recommended an immediate surgery be done.”

Writing further, Babara, currently studying at Laurentian University, Canada, said, “Unfortunately, the funds needed for this procedure are far above what the family can afford. We are hoping to fundraise enough money to cover the costs of Oluwarinu’s treatment in the Bahamas. The cost of treatment will cover the costs of the surgery.”

As of 1.29 p.m. on Tuesday, $186 has been raised.

The family also asked for prayers, promising to post updates about Ajimuda-Jackson’s journey on the GoFundMe account.