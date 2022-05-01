After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the popular Food and Drink Festival powered by the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) PLC kicked off on Saturday in Lagos.

The annual exhibition and sales event, which began in 2016, aims to project the diverse angles of the food industry by connecting various businesses involved in the production and sale of food-related items to food enthusiasts.

Tagged “Authentic Nigerian food,” the free-to-attend three-day festival features cooking masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the venue on Saturday, over 150 vendors showcased the best of Nigerian street food.

The vendors sold bite-sized gourmet treats, indigenous drinks, traditional snacks, and fresh farm produce from the farmers’ market.

In his opening address, the GTCO Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, noted that Africa’s history and rich cultural heritage are beautifully reflected in its cuisines.

Mr Agbaje said the primary objective of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is to showcase our diversity as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the continent.

He said the festival aims to promote Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Perks

The three-day festival is free and will feature masterclass sessions with carefully selected facilitators, mostly renowned chefs who bring their experiences to the international food business.

They will foster knowledge and capacity building for all and take guests on a culinary journey.

In addition to the exhibition and sales, the GTCO Food & Drink event also offers other culinary experiences such as food and wine tastings, cooking outdoor grills and entertainment.

This year’s edition will end on Monday.

