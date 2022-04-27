Khafi Kareem, a famous ex-BB Naija housemate, is facing a misconduct hearing at the Met Police’s Empress Building in west London, the BBC is reporting.

The 33-year-old, who partook in BBNaija 2019, was said to have caused outrage among Met senior officers by appearing on the show without permission.

Khafi appeared on the BBNaija show from June 30 to September 15, 2019, after getting evicted in week 11.

She joined the London Metropolitan Police as a constable based at Lambeth station in 2015.

She was pictured alongside Commissioner Cressida Dick when the Met celebrated 100 years of women in the force in November 2018.

The reality star sought permission to appear on the show but was denied, so she accepted a place in the house “without authority.”

BBC News says the then 29-year-old ex-housemate was accused of defying her boss’ orders to not participate in the reality show.

Khafi’s career trajectory

Before joining the force as a police constable, she worked part-time as a special constable for four years.

She was also a former bit-part actress and shop assistant.

As a high-flying recruit, Khafi speaks French, English, Italian, sign language and her native Yoruba.

Allegations

While Khafi succeeded as a police officer, she returned to Nigeria to participate in the 2019 edition of the BBNaija show.

Khafi’s alleged sex romps with fellow housemate, Gedoni, whom she wedded in December 2020,

further incensed her colleagues and bosses for bringing the force into disrepute.

Her colleagues and bosses registered their concerns about the scandals that emanated from the show, saying it brought the force into disrepute.

The metropolitan police officer is responding to allegations that her conduct amounted to a breach of the Met’s Standards of Professional Behaviour.

The five-day hearing, which began on Monday, ends on Friday.

The trial comes two-and-a-half years after she participated in the BBNaija reality show.

The BBC quoted the Met saying they permitted Khafi to proceed on leave but didn’t grant her permission to participate in the show.

Statement

The statement partly read : “In June 2019, PC Kareem left the UK without permission and took her work laptop. In July 2019, PC Kareem began participating in the TV show and surrendered her work laptop to the show’s organisers.

After returning to the UK, PC Kareem failed to declare a business interest in publicity and promotion of the TV show. It is alleged that PC Kareem’s conduct has breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour disregarding orders & Instructions and Discreditable Conduct”.

According to the BBC report, Khafi, who has over 1.4m followers on Instagram, texted and called the Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Matt Twist, one of the Met’s most senior officers, and asked him to reverse the order.

This was just hours before she appeared “without authority” on the show.

She lasted 77 days before being evicted from the Big Brother house.

Tribunal

On the first day of the hearing at the Empress Building in West London on Monday, Khafi admitted surrendering her work laptop to the show’s organisers.

She, however, denied allegations of breaching standards in respect of “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct”, the BBC reported.

The officer also denied an allegation that she failed to declare a business interest and promote the TV show.

Also speaking at the tribunal, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said he had “never been faced with these circumstances before” and felt it was “most unusual” that a PC contacted someone of his rank on the weekend.

He said: “I got the impression she was phoning, hoping I would change the decision. I got the fact she was in Nigeria. I felt that she would do it, but she did not say as much.

He added: “I was worried about her mental health; we cannot support or intervene in the Big Brother house. We had no idea what security was in place around the Big Brother house, and something awful could happen there, or she could be targeted as a serving constable.

“Over the years, several people who come out of the Big Brother house are reported in the media to have suffered mental health issues. Knowing the UK version, this is something we wouldn’t want a serving officer appearing on.”

According to The tribunal reports, Khafi saw a psychologist following her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house due to the “adverse” media attention.

Khafi’s response

Khafi, a mother-of-one, said BBNaija was not like the UK version. She saw it as a chance to promote the Met internationally.

However, she rejected the assertions of rupturing merit concerning “orders and instructions” and “discreditable conduct.”

The reality tv star also affirmed distinctly during the hearing that she failed to declare a business interest in the publicity and promotion of the show.

In the hearing, Khafi requested unpaid leave wages because she helped promote the Metropolitan Police.

Khafi’s line managers, it was reported, discouraged her participation in the show because of the progenitors of the UK’s version.