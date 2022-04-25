Kemi Adetiba, Heman-Ackah wed in Lagos, Tim Godfrey too

Many Nigerian celebrities graced filmmaker Kemi Adetiba’s traditional marriage with her Ghanian beau Oscar Heman-Ackah.

The wedding party’s theme was ‘Flamboyantly African’, and several guests showed up in stunning statement pieces.

Nigerian celebrities like Sharon Ooja, Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Ebuka and his wife Cynthia, Toke Makinwa, and Sola Sobowola attended the wedding.

Also, gospel music star Tim Godfrey, and the love of his life, Erica Jones, walked down the aisle on Saturday at Culpeper, VA, United States.

Some of the guests at the wedding were International gospel artists Phil Thompson, Todd Dulaney, and Dee Jones also doubled as the groomsmen. U.S.-based Nigerian Gospel Recording artist, Dee Jones, was his best man.

Mr Macaroni, Mummy Wa confusing wedding photos

On Saturday, famous Nigerian skit maker Debo Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni, and his on-set wife, wife Kemi Ikuseedun, aka Mummy Wa, got Nigerians confused when they released wedding photos.

The skit maker left fans debating the authenticity of the photos. Mr Macaroni posted the loved-up wedding-like pictures, which he captioned, “Engagement today, Wedding tomorrow.”

To further escalate the confusion he triggered on Saturday, Mr Macaroni also released what he claimed to be their wedding photos on Sunday, with the title, “wedding photos.”

While it remains to be seen if the comedian is serious about the wedding or if it is one of his numerous skits, several celebrities have been congratulating him, leaving colleagues, friends and fans confused.

However, those in the know told PREMIUM TIMES that the photos and videos were a publicity stunt to promote a wedding-themed skit that the comedians would debut this week.

Samklef slams Banky W demands royalties from Wizkid’s Album

Nigerian music producer Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has accused his colleague, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, of failing to pay him royalties for Wizkid’s debut album, Superstar, released in 2011.

Samklef made this known in an Instagram live video on Friday. He claimed that he was not adequately compensated for his contribution to Wizkid’s then hit song, Pakurumo, off the Superstar album.

Shortly after the Instagram live video, the producer tweeted, “Claiming all my 11 years royalties for Wizkid’s Superstar album in a bit. My lawyers will reach out. It’s 50/50.

Samklef claimed his name was missing in the royalty split sheet he shared online and said a certain Steve Michaels was listed.

In a swift response, Banky W instructed Samklef to demand his royalties from Wizkid.

The EME boss and singer asked Samklef to reach out to Wizkid and Sony Music concerning the royalties, as he denied being a part of a royalty split sheet, which Samklef presented as evidence.

Banky W also stated that he did not know who Steve Michaels was.

“EME has zero involvement/control/influence there. We are not involved. The people who are, are listed on the royalty splits. Direct your anger at them, not me”, Banky W wrote.

In the caption, Samklef said, “Banky W has instructed me to reach out to Wizkid. I believe everything will be resolved in peace.”

Wizkid, formerly signed to Banky W’s label, EME Records, released two albums, ‘Superstar’ and ‘Ayo’, under the title.

Former actress, Caroline Hutchings, accuses Linda Ikeji of ruining her marriage

Caroline Hutchings, one of the cast for the ongoing Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, has alleged that Linda Ikeji’s blog was the cause of her divorce.

Caroline married billionaire business mogul and lawyer Musa Danjuma in October 2007. Her marriage courted many controversies until it hit the rocks in 2016 amid infidelity allegations.

In the third episode of the Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, which aired on Friday, Caroline had confronted Laura Ikeji, the blogger’s sister and a fellow housemate on the show.

Advertisements





She accused Linda of reporting that her daughter did not belong to her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma.

However, in a heated conversation with the blogger’s sister, Laura Ikeji, who also stars in the show, Caroline claimed Linda published false reports about her.

She told Laura, “You can have a blog, but don’t hurt people. Part of the reason my marriage broke was because of Linda. I reached out to her, but she did not care. She lied about my age, and I reached out to her. She lied that my daughter was for another man. I reached out to her, but she did not care. And you sit down here to defend your family? I have a family too. I have children that look up to me. And you sit down here to say you want to slap me? My daughter has two holes in her heart. Do you know how I coped with that? Do you think I am happy being divorced?

“From the time I was married, Linda was on my case. I did not snatch my husband from Linda. I respect your sister so much. I loved her, and I don’t know why she hates me. I got married for love, not for money.”

Linda has since debunked the allegations.

Blackface Naija accuses Wizkid, Banky W, Samklef of stealing his song

Controversial Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Obiabo, better known as Blackface, has accused Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid and Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, of stealing his song.

In a recent interview, Banky W reflected on Wizkid’s time under Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), his music label.

After releasing two projects, the music executive claimed Wizkid didn’t fulfil his five-album contract with EME.

In his reaction, the Ojuelegba crooner retweeted the interview alongside a cryptic caption that simply reads: “LOL.”

Amid the ongoing drama between the two, Blackface claimed Wizkid and Banky W recorded his song titled “I Like the Way” without his permission.

“Two of una know say we get unfinished business for jacking my song ‘I like the way’ make una call me,” he wrote in English and Pidgin.

In a follow-up post on his Instagram page, Blackface asked his fans to tag the duo on his post.

Blackface also tackled Samklef, the music producer, for reproducing his sound.

Wizkid, Samklef and Banky W are yet to react to his claim as of press time.

However, this is not the first time Blackface would be calling out his colleagues in the music industry over intellectual theft.

Earlier, the Benue-born singer accused 2Baba of stealing the 2004 hit song ‘African Queen’ from him.

‘Which law says Idoma man cant be Benue state governor’, 2Baba speaks on Benue politics.

Nigerian legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, has challenged the common notion that an Idoma man can emerge as the governor of Benue State.

The Idoma are people who primarily inhabit the lower western areas of Benue State, Nigeria. Some of them can be found in Cross Rivers State, Enugu State, Kogi State, and Nasarawa State in Nigeria.

As it’s been with the legendary singer recently on sharing his ‘random thoughts on his social media platform, he wondered why his relative, a man from Idoma, couldn’t govern Benue State.

The “African Queen” classic hitmaker questioned the law that stipulated such as he noted it’s becoming ridiculous.

“Abeg, I want to know which law says an Idoma man can’t be governor of Benue. It’s becoming ridiculous. #2babarandomthoughts”, said 2Baba.

Ini Edo celebrates 40th birthday.

Nollywood diva, Ini Edo, clocked 40 on Saturday.

The actress made the event memorable, not just for herself alone but also for her fans.

The Akwa-Ibom-born actress marked the occasion by hitting the popular Lagos Stripclub, Bayrock, alongside colleagues and close friends.

Ini Edo has become a trending topic on social media after attending her colleague, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding.

After her stellar performance in the 2003 movie ‘World Apart’, the beautiful actress was brought to the limelight.

Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter buys herself a new Benz

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has acquired a new Mercedes Benz GLE-class worth N30m.

On Sunday, the excited 21-year-old took to her Instagram page to announce that she had acquired a “new whip”.

The announcement was accompanied by photos of herself and the new car.

Priscilla wrote, “Meet my new whip.”

Congratulating her daughter on the new acquisition, Iyabo Ojo also shared pictures of her daughter and the car.

She wrote, ” It’s every parent’s joy to see your kids grow and succeed. Indeed I’m blessed.

It is not the first time the actress is buying a new car. In 2020, Priscilla bought a Mercedes-Benz CLA worth N8m.