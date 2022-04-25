It’s officially wedding season!

Nigerians had barely gotten over the media buzz that characterised Rita Dominic’s wedding when viral photos of celebrity guests at Kemi Adetiba’s wedding “#undeniablyyours” hit the internet.

On Saturday, Mrs Adetiba, director of blockbuster films like ‘King of Boys’ and ‘The Wedding Party’, celebrated her union with music executive Oscar Hemah-Ackah, in Lagos.

The two-day wedding could best be described as a carnival as Nigerian celebrities showed up in glamorous outfits that put a new and stylish spin on Owambe.

Here, we spotlight the celebrities whose outfits left a lasting impression at Kemi and Oscar’s glam wedding. And, of course, the newlyweds deserved a spot on the list.

Here is a list of our best-dressed celebrities.

1. Sola Sobowale

2. Ini Dima-Okojie

3. Enioluwa Adeoluwa

4. Toke Makinwa

5. Zainab Balogun

6. Stephanie Coker

7. Toyin Abraham

8. Shawn Faqua

9. Shaffy Bello

10. Asogwa Alexandra

11. Sharon Ooja

12. Uti Nwachukwu

13. Chef Fregz

14. Akah Nnani

15. Enado Odigie