Glitz, glamour, and a hundred per cent high fashion. These words accurately describe the recent traditional wedding of Popular Nollywood actress Rita Dominic.

The star actress tied the knot traditionally with her beau, Fidelis Anosike, on Wednesday, in Owerri, Imo State.

If there are two things Nigerians learned from the wedding pictures that went viral, they would be: Rita Dominic is extremely beautiful, loved by her colleagues, and Nigerian celebrities sure know how to turn up.

And by “turn up,” we are not talking about spraying money or gifts, we are referring to the gorgeous, jaw-dropping, and beautiful outfits.

It was almost like the invitation card clearly stated, “Attendees at Rita Dominic wedding must dress to kill.” From design elements like corsets to sequins, we couldn’t help but wonder if they were wedding guests or supermodels straight off a runway show.

Here are some of our best-dressed celebrities:

Ini Edo Chidi Mokeme Uche Jombo Chioma Akpotha Swanky Jerry Tubo bereni Lala Akindoju Beveley Osu Mercy Eke Uti Nwachuwkwu Joke Silva Lydia Forson Idia Aisein Eveesin Onyii Alex Ebube Nwagbo Shan George Nse Ikpe Etim Lilian Afegbai Vivien Chidera Okafor

Who is Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic got wedded to businessman Fidelis Anosike this week in a talk-of-the-town ceremony. Mr Anosike is publisher of Daily Times newspapers which he acquired from the federal government.

Rita Dominic is a widely regarded personality in the Nigerian film industry, famously known as Nollywood, acting in key movies. Now 46, this is her first marriage and has largely scandal-free unlike some of her colleagues in the industry.

