Rita Dominic‘s wedding which was held at Aboh, Mbaise, Imo state, on Tuesday evening, may go down in history as Nigeria’s biggest celebrity wedding of 2022.

Beyond the glamour and numerous photos and videos that characterised the union, Nigerian celebrities showed up in numbers dressed to the nines.

Amongst several high points of the wedding, videos of comedian-actor Julius Agwu, dancing in excitement, have got Nigerians on social media talking.

Mr Agwu showed off the energetic dance moves he is known for and even challenged his colleagues, Charles Inojie and Hilda Dokubo, to a contest.

Rita, Julius, Charles Inojie and Hilda Dokubo all share a common history-they are graduates of the University of Port Harcourt and are household names in the Nigerian film industry

Fit Enough to Dance

This is the 49-year-old comedian’s first public appearance since he was rumoured to be bedridden.

In the video, he was his energetic self and did not display any sign of illness.

Two weeks ago, his colleague, Bovi Ugboma, debunked reports of Julius’ ill-health saying that they both went clubbing alongside Buchi and Basketmouth.

Julius’ marriage was rumoured to have crashed due to his ill-health, a claim the comedian is yet to debunk.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to contact the comic actor were futile as he did not answer our correspondent’s numerous calls and text messages.

Background

In March, it was reported that Julius Agwu and his wife had parted ways.

The couple, who wedded in Port Harcourt Rivers State on May 31, 2008, have two children, Zahra & Zadok.

The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in 2020.

The couple had challenging times when Mr Agwu successfully underwent brain surgery in 2015.

He recovered but then suffered a relapse in 2016 when he went to London for his show.

His wife, Ibiere need Maclayton, has reverted to her maiden name on all her social media accounts.