Kayanmata: ” Stop using my name to sell fake products” – Jaruma’s ex-husband warns her

Ross Isabor, the ex-husband of popular sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu, popularly called Jaruma, has warned her to stop using him to sell her fake products.

Mr Isabor said this after they both fought dirty on social media while spilling some of their marital secrets which led to their break-up.

The duo’s argument began after Jaruma shared a photo of her giving her ex-husband a bath in a tub.

Responding to her post, Mr Isabor, via a post on his Instagram page, stressed that he was done with the Kayanmata seller.

He also revealed that their son is the only reason that he is in contact with her.

He added that he had dumped her long ago while warning her to stop fooling her gullible followers.

He asked Jaruma to stop using his photos or videos to sell her fake products.

He also told her aphrodisiac customers that her product does not work and only fools believe in Kayanmata.

Jaruma then went on IG to share a video of her chat with her ex. It shows that she saved his name on her phone as “bastard.19”.

She claimed that she was the one who dumped him and not the other way round, adding that Mr Isabor was begging her to come back to him.

There were reports in 2021 that Jaruma’s husband had dumped her, but she debunked the report.

News of their divorce trended on social media after photos of Mr Isabor’s new girlfriend, Jasmine, surfaced online some weeks back.

Many Nigerians didn’t hesitate to mock Jaruma saying that her kayanmata products could not prevent her husband from being snatched by another lady.

Actress Funke Akindele’s twin’s identity revealed amidst crises with her husband’s ex-wife

Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz, the husband of actress Funke Akindele, has been in the news in recent times over his feud with his ex-wife Mella, and their son Benito.

Mella accused JJC Skillz of physically assaulting their son.

As an act of revenge, Mella posted a picture of her estranged husband and his new family, revealing the identity of Funke’s boys, whom the couple had hitherto shielded away from the public on her Instagram page.

Mella posted the picture on her Instagram handle on Thursday and wrote “If you don’t want me to expose your family, don’t expose mine Funke and Abdul Bello.”

It all began when Mella took to her Instagram to accuse JJC of assaulting their son and inflicting grievous bodily harm and mental trauma.

“Fathers take their sons to a hospital, they don’t put them there Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz. You can try to fake it on social media, but we will not let the truth be forgotten,” she wrote.

Benito Bello had claimed he lived with Funke and JJC for two years and the experience was a horror. He added that the actress is not what she is believed to be.

Benito, narrating how his father unleashed rage on him for getting expelled from school, said his father punched blood out of his face, described him as “useless”, and threatened to have him killed.

“Yes, I did get expelled. And when my dad picked me up, whilst we were driving, he began to shout at me. I could only say sorry and try to diffuse the thing. He slapped me first. Then the slaps turned into punches,” Bello said.

“There were repeated punches in the school ground. There were about 10 to 15 security guards that were just there, trying to hold my dad back. But he kept on punching me in my head and it became worse.

“I started getting blood coming out of my head. I tried to leave but he grabbed my tie and started choking me. He later left the car and I was there catching my breath after being choked. It was disorienting.

On Benito’s Instagram page was a picture of himself with a bleeding face.

Orlando Julius dies at 79

Singer, band-leader and multi-instrumentalist Orlando Julius died on Friday.

He was 79 years old.

The news of his death was announced by Bimbo Esho, the managing director of Evergreen Musical Company in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

Esho said he was informed of the musician’s death by his wife Latoya Ekemode.

Parts of the Facebook post read: “Bimbo Daddy Has Passed On…”

“This was the message I stumbled upon waking up at exactly 3 am to peruse my WhatsApp page. It was a message sent to me by Orlando Julius’ beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya.”

Born in Ikole in Ekiti State, Orlando Julius was a native of Ijebu-Ijesha in Osun State.

He was a contemporary of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, even claiming that it was because of him that the latter learnt to play the saxophone.

Orlando relocated to the United States of America in 1974 where he met his Chicago-born wife through Ambrose Campbell.

The couple returned to Nigeria in the late 90s, settling in Lagos before moving to Ilesa.

OJ, as he was fondly called, celebrated 60 years on stage in 2021.

My husband is no longer bothered about Mercy Aigbe – Lanre Gentry’s new wife reveals

Oluwabusola , Lanre Gentry’s wife, says her husband is no longer bothered about his ex-wife actress Mercy Aigbe.

She made this known in an interview with Punch published on Saturday.

“Whatever happened between them (my husband and Mercy Aigbe) then and now is none of my business. That was a family before mine and they never existed to me. Besides, we all have our different ways of healing.

“What social media doesn’t know is that people only let you know what they want you to know, and my husband doesn’t just act without a reason. If people feel he hasn’t gotten over Mercy Aigbe, that’s because that’s how they see it. He is only concerned about his son and I believe if he hadn’t gotten over her, he wouldn’t have remarried.”

Aigbe and Gentry ended their marriage in 2017 over accusations of infidelity and domestic violence.

Aigbe and Gentry share a son, Olajuwon, which they had during their seven-year marriage.

Gentry and Oluwabusola tied the knot back in Sept 2021.

Mercy is now married to movie producer Kazim Adeoti.

Divorce: Actress Yewande accuses colleague of indulging her estranged husband

Famous Yoruba actress Yewande Adekoya has accused her colleague Abimbola Kazeem, of indulging her estranged husband’s bad behaviour, which led to their divorce.

The 39-year-old actress called out her colleague, Abimbola, on her Instagram page.

The actress’s 8-year-old marriage with Abiodun Thomas has been through turbulent times before finally hitting the rocks.

According to the actress, Abimbola, popularly known as Jigan and her husband Abiodun, are best pals.

Yewande accused Jigan of indulging her husband and encouraging some attitude that led to the troubles in her home.

It all began when Jigan commented on the post, wishing the actress’ daughter a long life and prosperity.

But the mother-of-two frowned at what seemed to be a harmless birthday felicitation from her colleague, asking him to leave her page because he had ‘fumbled big-time.’

Jigan, in the comment section, inquired about what he had done wrong, which led the actress to accusing him of indulging her husband and encouraging his behaviour which led to the crash of their marriage.

In a now-deleted comment, Yewande said that Jigan knew her husband had left home and was with him in Ibadan but did not admonish him rightly as a friend.

MI, YCEE fume over being denied access to Rick Ross concert

Nigerian rapper Lemfani Abaga, better known as MI Abaga and his colleague Oludemilade Martin , aka YCEE, fumed about being denied access to American rapper Rick Ross’ concert which was held in Lagos on Thursday.

M.I revealed that he was denied access to American rapper Rick Ross because the ‘Afro-beat industry has no respect for Hip-hop’.

The 40-year-old rapper who recently got engaged, said this on Twitter on Friday.

MI in a series of tweets explained he requested to meet with Rick Ross personally after being invited but he was declined.

He lamented the disrespect with which the Nigerian rappers are treated noting it would continue until they learn to respect themselves. He further advised his rap colleagues to keep pushing the culture by making great music for the fans who care about them which will inevitably push them (the rappers).

Shortly after, his colleague, Ycee, accused the show organisers of neglecting Nigerian rappers at the concert.

The show tagged ‘Rick Ross Live In Lagos’ which was held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, featured popular singers including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, DJ Obi, The Cavemen, Fave, and DJ Yin among others but featured no rapper.

Rick Ross last visited Nigeria in 2012 for the show tagged ‘Rick Ross Live In Lagos’.

Respect Nigerians for their hard work – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians

Ghanaian dance hall star, Shatta Wale, has called on his compatriots to respect Nigerians because they understand music.

Shatta Wale made this known in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday which was preceded and followed by a series of tweets.

The rapper has had a war of words with Nigerian music fans and artistes in the past, with most recently Grammy award winning singer, Burna Boy.

He said Nigerians should be respected for the hard work they put into their music, adding that they understand talent.

Shatta Wale slammed Ghanaians for comparing themselves to Nigerians stating that the lifestyle of both countries is different.

“Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs.

“It’s a shame people think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming because they understand what talent means. Ghana music is a shame,” he wrote.

After his statement, Shatta Wale asked Nigerian fans not to interfere in his clash with his compatriots, saying that he would face Nigerians if he had any” beef” with them.

He wrote: “So man can’t talk to some foolish Ghana fans in peace?

“Nigeria pls ano come for una I beg (sic), I am talking to Ghana foolish fans association, I will come to you when I have beef over there please.”

Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola is better known as Portable, has been captured in a viral clip speaking with some policemen who allegedly tried to arrest him.

The controversial singer who is constantly making the news for various reasons was seen furiously explaining himself to the police officers while he was encircled by his guys and onlookers.

He challenged the policemen as he could be overheard in the clip asking whether they know he’s a celebrity and if they have any idea how much he’s worth.

According to reports, the episode occurred in Delta State before a show in Asaba