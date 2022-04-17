Nigerian tailors are one of the most talented globally, but their patrons say their peculiar attitudes make them one of the most problematic.

Nigerians often patronise tailors to make attires for their weddings, birthday, photoshoot, ‘Owambe’, and generally slay.

Consequently, they have had their fair share of experience with some inherent attitudes common amongst Nigerian tailors.

In this PREMIUM TIMES article, a cross-section of Nigerians shares five common annoying attitudes of tailors.

1. Incessant delay

If you’ve ever contracted a tailor to make a dress for you, you could be almost sure not to get it on the agreed date.

Recounting her experiences with a tailor, Eucharia Lekara, a mother-of-two, lamented the continued delays, several tailors, subjected her to.

She said: ” I gave my tailor a dress to make for me a month before an event. She took measurements, and it was a Holandis wax material to be cut into a blouse and wrapper. The tailor assured me the dress would be ready in the next two weeks. I made it a point of duty to keep my tailor in constant reminder of the dress and how important it is that I have it as early as possible.

” Whenever I ask about the dress, she told me I had no worries, after all, it’s just to cut the wrappers and make a blouse, in her words, ‘that one no be a problem, guess what? Then, a week before the event, I went to collect the cloth. The tailor told me that she had forgotten my measurement. That’s why she did not deliver on the agreed outfit. She took my measurement she assured me that the cloth would be ready in two days. Two days after, she said she was almost done and asked me to come the next day. So, that was how I began to frequent the tailor’s shop every day, and after much pressure, I got my dress on the Eve of the event.”

Mrs Lekara added that if one does not constantly pester their tailors, they could ruin your entire plans.

2. Wrong measurement

As part of their job, the measurement of their client is very pivotal to how the dress would be made. That’s why a tailor is identified first with his measuring tape.

However, according to some of our respondents, the irony is that after taking your measurements, some tailors would still sew something entirely abstract from what they had initially documented as the client measurement.

“Is it that they don’t use the measurement or measure something else?” Lawrence Ukommadu asked.

Describing his hurdle in the hands of tailors, he said some tailors are a “total catastrophe”.

” After taking my measurement, you need to see how he was meticulously measuring my shoulder, the length of the suit and even the breadth, and then he wrote what only he would understand in that his book, he assured me that the suit was good to go.

“I thought I was getting a new suit for a wedding. When he finished making it, the shoulders of the suit were sagging. I could have managed it, but the hand of the suit was longer. What he made for me was not a suit’’.

3. Disappointment

Many Nigerians have fallen victim to several disappointments from their tailors, especially during festive seasons, when it seems as though almost everyone is getting a new outfit. But unfortunately, no matter how engaged a tailor is, they would still take more clients and fail to deliver on time.

Martins Nwachukwu, a lover of Senator attire, who patronises a tailor almost every month for new outfits, seems to be already used to the tailor’s disappointment, “The core of a Nigerian tailor’s wahala is centred on disappointment”, he said.

He advised that the best time to patronise a tailor is months ahead of the event to avoid disappointment.

“They either disappoint you in keeping to time and deadline or with the design or output. For example, you would give them a design that they know very well that they cannot sew, but they would take up the job, and at the end of the day, it will be a case of what I ordered and what you got,’’ Mr Nwachukwu said.

4. Misplacing clients’ material

Most clients are always frustrated when they cannot find their materials with tailors anymore, especially when it is due for collections.

Some tailors are very careless and are in the habit of misplacing their client’s dresses.

Mr Benjamin Ebube, a young entrepreneur, told our correspondent how he found himself in a situation where his tailor misplaced his trousers.

He said: “In some instances, a tailor would misplace your cloth and accuse you of not giving them any cloth, only in a few cases that they would come clean with the truth. I have had my own experience in my brother’s shop, who is also a tailor after giving him my cloth to mend, black trousers, he misplaced them. If he weren’t my brother, I would have believed that he had stolen it, but the most annoying part was that he kept denying it. So it’s just frustrating.”

Advertisements



Although not all tailors have this trait, due to a lack of an organised database system, most tailors have continued to misplace several clients’ materials because they cannot correctly account for clothes kept in their custody.

5. Material economy

Regardless of how much a client makes material available, they micromanage the fabric so they can keep some for themselves.

Some tailors are dubious regardless.

Eyibe, mother-of-five and textile entrepreneur, said she doesn’t trust tailors with her clothes.

“Even after managing the material you have made available so that they would have something left for them for their personal use, they will still sew something not befitting the exorbitant price they bill you.

“Some tailors will use substandard materials, especially when you don’t trust them enough to buy the materials. Then, when you get the materials yourself, they use substandard accessories, such as zip, button and ruin the design.”

Mrs Eyibe added that if only tailors were consistent, honest and reliable, they would be one of the wealthiest skilled workers in Nigeria. However, because they do not run out of client’s jobs, ” these days, even burial people sew clothes, every occasion has an outfit, they can misbehave. So if these tailors are honest and reliable, they will cash out every time.”