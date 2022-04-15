Easter is finally here! And “excited” isn’t enough to describe the feeling many Nigerians have towards this holiday.

For the average Nigerian, Easter is that time in April when he or she gets an official two-day break from work, spends time with friends and family, and participates in a variety of Easter-themed giveaways, sales, and events.

Speaking of events, they are never in short supply in April.

In the spirit of the season, we have curated a list of events you should consider attending this Easter.

Sip and Paint

What better way to unleash your inner Picasso than to attend an event that teaches the rudiments of art?

An initiative of Sip and Paint NG, this family-friendly event allows participants to learn how to paint and create a masterpiece while networking and drinking either a glass of wine or a juice box.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, and Monday, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

AY Live

One of the biggest shows in Nigeria, Ay Live, is popularly known for its comedy and features show-stopping musical performances.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger with a lineup of comedians such as Gordons, Akpororo, Pencil, and Ajebo. The popular musical duo, P-Square, would also make an appearance, alongside White money.

It will be held on Sunday, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Cool Fm Praise Jam

Popular radio stations such as Cool Fm, Wazobia Fm, and Nigeria Info are set to hold the maiden edition of “Cool Fm Praise Jam”.

The praise concert would feature the stellar talents of Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Tim Godfrey, Mike Abdul, and Emma Oh my God, among many others.

With the primary goal of providing an opportunity for Lagosians to have a creative Easter experience, the event is set to take place at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, on Monday.

I Go Dye standing

Benin fans of musical artists, 2baba and Tiwa Savage, are in for a spectacular experience at the I Go Dye Show happening on Sunday.

Since its inception in 2009, the comedy show has yet to disappoint attendees, showcasing hilarious acts and live performances from Nigerian musicians.

Rick Ross Live at Hustle and Bustle

Fresh from his recent performance in Lagos, American Hip Hop act, Rick Ross, is set to trill Abuja residents.

On Sunday, Rick Ross is set to perform at Hustle and Bustle, an outdoor lounge in Abuja.

The Mayor of Piwaka

A comedy show happening live in Port Harcourt on April 18th, “Mayor in Piwaka”, features performances by comedians, dancers, disc jockeys, poets, and live bands, among many others.

The trial of Brother Jero

Calling all stage and theatre lovers! Based on the play by the legendary Wole Soyinka, Bolanle Austen Peters brings the characters to life and unveils them in an upcoming live performance at the Terra Kulture Arena, Lagos all through Easter holiday.

Crack your ribs.

Popular Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, is making a comeback with his comedy show, “Crack Ya Ribs,” happening live in Kaduna on Sunday.

With these suggestions, we hope you have a fun-filled Easter.