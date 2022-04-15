Operators of some recreational parks in Lagos State have expressed their readiness to excite revellers during Easter.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Wednesday in Lagos.

Raymond Atimah, Business Developer, Shodex Gardens and Park, said that there would be a particular programme for the young and adults, tagged “Easter Bunny”.

Mr Atimah said that the recreational facilities at the park had been made ready to be explored by revellers within the four days of the Easter celebration.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had declared April 15 and April 18 as public holidays for the Easter celebration.

“We are ready to accommodate revellers during the Easter season. We have designed “Easter Bunny” with football and table tennis competitions among the adults while the kids are to enjoy a talent hunt.

“The talent hunt entails singing, dancing, drama, and face painting competitions. In addition, we want revellers to come and enjoy the beautiful scenery, vegetation, and horticultural endowments suitable for our health.

“We have a mini-zoo with animals like crocodiles, 36-year-old tortoises, baboons, turtles, etc.

“Lovers of arts can also come and experience our museum, which is loaded with contemporary arts,” he said.

Michael Kossi of Apapa Amusement Park, said that no special programmes were designed for the park’s Easter celebration, but it would open it during the season.

Mr Kossi said about 40 indoor game equipment and 20 outdoor games that revellers could explore with as low as N200 per person.

“The park is open to all for the Easter season, and we have over 60 game facilities which revellers can experience. They are all modern facilities.

“We have the 7D cinema game, bumper cars, pirate ships, air bicycles, happy sewing, coin rides, 24-seater disco rides, space jets and more,” he said.

Unlimited fun

Also, Sunday Essien, Manager, New Afrika Shrine, said that he had created a unique programme for revellers at the shrine, tagged “New Afrika Shrine Easter Weekend Special”.

Mr Essien said that the programme would have Nigerian artists like 2baba Idibia, Rema, and the Cavemen perform to the excitement of revellers at the shrine from April 15 to 17.

According to him, music lovers who may not be able to visit the shrine can also watch from the comfort of their homes as they subscribe to the Afrika shrine tv.

“For April 15th, we will have Rema perform, 16th, we will have 2baba Idibia exciting the visitors and 17th, the Cavemen will be available.

“This will be an exciting experience for all,” he said.

(NAN)