Nigerian skit makers have taken the lead in the comedy scene, thanks to the social media boom. It is one of the most significant advantages over their stand-up comedian colleagues.

Realising this, some veteran Nigerian stand-up comedians are drifting into skit making.

Not surprising, as skit makers are making megabucks and charging as much as N2 million for a branded Instagram skit.

A famous Nigerian comic actor and stand-up comedian, Steven Onu, known as Yaw, has revealed why some stand-up comedians are diving into skit making.

The 44-year-old OAP, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Friday, said that stand-up comedy is more demanding than skit making.

“Skit makers and Stand-up comedians are more like a stage and the screen while the audience reception is instantaneous. In Stand-up comedy, if you don’t get it right, you get your judgment there and then, as we saw between Christ Rock and Will Smith, you can go back to edit when you shoot a skit. It might not be funny. But you can use funny memes or a funny sound to jazz it up. Your skit will be better when you add all these to the mix. To be a stand-up comedian, you must be funny.”

Comedy Career

He earned the name “Yaw” after his role in Kayode Peters’ comedy-drama series “My Flatmates“.

He, however, made his movie debut movie appearance in Tade Ogidan’s 1998 movie, ‘Diamond Ring’.

According to Yaw, the fear of failing, which motivates him to work harder, lured him into a career path in comedy.

Yaw hinted that comedians are at liberty to talk about the incidents in the country but should not limit their jokes to speaking about people.

He said: “If you look around you, the country gives comedians what they need to talk about and work. That is why comedy has grown; it is not just about people and their personal lives.”

Yaw, who had starred on a Tv show, “Yours and Mine”, also revealed alongside FunnyBone that he would be shooting a movies series titled ‘Sparadies’, which would commence in May.

Yaw started his career as a radio presenter before he delved into stand-up comedy and acting. He is known for his popular programme, “Make una Wake”, the morning show which airs from 6 am to 12 noon on 95.1 Wazobia FM, Lagos.