The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja Police Command, has arrested Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late famous gospel singer Osinachi.

Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT command, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Ms Adeh said Mr Nwachukwu was arrested following a report by the deceased’s younger brother at the command.

She said: “He is now in our custody. We picked him up yesterday, Sunday, The deceased younger brother reported the matter, and we have commenced an investigation. So we won’t be issuing any statement for now.”

The gospel music star, who shot into the limelight with the hit “Ekwueme”, which has been watched over 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on Saturday.

Initially, it was reported that the talented Abuja-based gospel act died after an unknown illness.

However, close friends and associates have suggested that her violent union led to her untimely death.

They also accused the Ekwueme crooner’s husband of constantly molesting and beating her.

On Saturday, her colleague, Frank Edwards, alleged that the late singer had an abusive husband, who regularly brutalised her before she died.

Family reacts

Speaking on behalf of her family for the first time on Sunday, the deceased older sister, Favour Made, alleged that her sister’s husband was responsible for her death in an interview with the Vanguard.

Mrs Made said her sister’s death was from a cluster of blood gathered in the deceased’s chest due to her husband, who allegedly kicked her recently.

She also dismissed claims that the deceased died of cancer, adding that she had always been a victim of abuse from her husband.

She added that the family had always encouraged her to divorce her husband, but she refused, hoping that the accused would change for the better.

She said: “She did not die of cancer. Instead, the husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu, hit her with his leg on the chest. He has been beating her all this while, but my sister hides all that she was passing through from us. Before now, we have told her to come out of the marriage, and we told her that they are not divorcing and that it’s just a separation. But, she felt that God is against divorce.

“We told her that separation is not a sin but just for her to stay alive and take care of her children. She will always tell us to relax and that the man will change. So when the man kicked her in the chest, she felt, and he took her to the hospital, but he did not even tell us.”

The late Osinachi was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre. She was featured in several popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja) and “You no dey use me play” by Emma.

She is survived by four children and her family.