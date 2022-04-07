Winner of the BBNaija “the Shine Ya Eye” 2021 episode, Hazel Oyeze, who is also known as Whitemoney, has revealed that he does not have time for girls, describing them as a distraction to his growing career.

The 29-year-old reality star made this known in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES during the premiere of The Real Housewives Of Lagos, which was held in Lekki, Lagos State.

Whitemoney’s win at the BBNaija last year did not only thrust him into the limelight and enriched him N90m grand prize with several mouth-wateringendorsementst deals with giant international companies like DSTV, TECNO and lots more, but also his unique sense of fashion and his hilarious persona had always earned him ladies’ attention even while he was still in the BBNaija house.

The much-acclaimed ladies’ man seems not to be ready for the ladies as he describes them as a distraction.

Speaking about his relationship status, he said: “ currently I am single and I am still single, women are not my problem, I really don’t have time for girls, they can be a distraction. I am an Igbo boy who came from poverty, I am not about to start chasing clouts, now it’s all about the money, if it is not money, I am not interested. But once in a while, we touch the ‘bottom pot’.”

Music career and criticism

Whitemoney recently released a song titled “Senlese” in December 2021, which stirred a lot of reactions from his fans.

Not too many people know that the reality star was a musician before he entered into BBNaija. Some of the songs he released before the show were ‘Rosemary’ (2018) and ‘Your Life’ (2018).

After emerging as the winner of the show, the Enugu-born reality star also released 13 other singles in 2021 which include ‘Fair Love’, ‘ Enter’, ‘ Feeling me’ and lots more.

Most of the critics compared him and his music career to that of former BBNaija Efe.

However, Whitemoney in response to the critics said his song is not for everybody, noting that his much-criticised song is going to win the Grammy awards next year.

On how he handles criticism, Whitemoney noted that criticism is also a sign of success.

READ ALSO: BBNaija: As predicted by PREMIUM TIMES, Whitemoney wins BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Edition

“People who criticize that song the more, they have it on their playlist, but because there is this stereotypical thought around the big brother housemates, some people want us when we come out from the house we should continue being housemates, so it’s a thing that has been lingering for long, and I am very grateful to them, they make the views go up,” he said.

Whitemoney has had his hands on a lot of things since he emerged the winner of the sixth episode of the BBNaija show. He revealed that his fans should be expecting an EP and album by June, while his movie would be out before the end of the year.