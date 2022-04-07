The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) held its premiere at Lekki, Lagos State, attended by top executives of Showmax, A-list celebrities and influencers.

Some of the guests at the premiere included Toke Makinwa, who was also the host, as well as famous media personalities like Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru, Bolanle Olukanni, Noble Igwe and Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi; as well as actors Kunle Remi, Akah Nnani, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Basketmouth and more.

Also in attendance were BBNaija stars, Whitemoney, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam, Prince Nelson, Maria Chike Benjamin, Pere and Vandora.

The first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise is set to make its debut episode exclusively on Showmax on Friday.

The Real Housewives franchise

The Real Housewives is an international reality television franchise that consists of 11 series in the United States and 21 international series.

Most of the series document the lives of a group of affluent women residing in a particular city.

The American series has been chiefly broadcast. The franchise began with The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premiered on March 21, 2006.

It led to the creation of other Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City.

The Real Housewives of Lagos marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming on Showmax.

Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos follows the lives of six wealthy women in Lagos, Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer.

Carolyna Hutchings is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company.

She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, a non-profit that caters to women and children. Ms Hutchings is a mother of three.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author, and entrepreneur. Mrs Ikeji is a mother-of-two and the wife of a former Super Eagles player, Christopher Kanu.

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer, co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Woman and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs women- and a children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. She has never been married.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul, and Tiannah’s Place Empire CEO. She is a mother-of-three and is married to musician and creative photographer, Segun Wealth.

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, produce FerrisTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. She is divorced and a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency.

She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur.

Mrs Timmer has a daughter and is married to John Timmer.

The concept

Speaking at the Press Conference, which was held before the show’s premiere, the producer of The RHOLagos, Dare Alade, said that the show comes with a unique mix.

Mr Alade, a famous Nigerian musician and one of the judges in ‘The Voice Nigeria’, best known for his stage name, Darey, is also the creative director of Livespot 36.

“Normally, for Real Housewives as a franchise, people usually have to audition to get into the show. But after some research, understanding the entertainment industry, outstanding television, and the real wives franchise history.”

“So we gathered women who owned their businesses and some running their homes, but we didn’t want the same set of people on the show. So, therefore, we had a diverse mix of the lady, but what they had in common is independence, the boss ladies, and how they all run their hustle and businesses.”

Mr Alade also said that the show reveals beyond what the public knows about the housewives.

Expectations

During a question and answer section with the host of the premier, Toke Makinwa, some of the housewives spoke about what their fans should expect from the show.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo said that the reality show takes a glimpse into her much guarded private life.

“The show reveals a lot about my private life, my brand, and some people don’t know who Iyabo Ojo is like they would call me a fighter on social media, I am not a fighter, I am very blunt.’

Another housewife, serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, and business mogul who runs 33 businesses at Tiannah’s Place Empire, also stated that the show serves as a motivation for many wives and businesswomen.

“Aside from Tiannah’s empire, which I have had to put my life out there, I wanted to do the same thing there, I wan, and people to learn from how I juggle my various business, most people say ‘oh she does everything, madam 33 businesses’, but I only want people to see that they can also manage their business regardless if you are a housewife or a super mum.”