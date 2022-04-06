Veteran Fuji maestro Iyanda Sawaba popularly known as “Easy Sawaba”, is dead.

The Ibadan-born popular Fuji musician died in the early hours of Wednesday at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

He was 71.

Details of his death were sketchy at press time.

Veteran Fuji musician, was in the 1970s and 1980s a force to reckon with in Fuji music.

Background

The late Fuji veteran was a native of Ile Aperin in Orita- Aperin area of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Mr Sawaba who was born in Ghana on November 11, 1951, has had a major career break in the Fuji Music industry, in the 1970s and 1980s.

He had more than 22 albums, which included ‘Suru’, ‘Igbo Odaju’, ‘Pata Olokun’, ‘Ayetoto’ and ‘Oroseniwo’ among others from the stable of old Adetunji Records (Babalaje Records) owned by the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Akanmu Adetunji.

Mr Sawaba became more popular with his leading role among the then younger generation of Fuji musicians who supported the late Fuji icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, when the supremacy rivalry between the former and General Kollington Ayinla was red hot.

Sawaba was later signed on the stable of the Keji Okunowo-led defunct Sony Music in 1992 where he released another successful album titled “Message” produced by Laolu Akins.

His last known album released in 2018 is titled “Correction” at age 67.

He recently performed at KOF Sports Cafe in August 2019.