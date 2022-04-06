The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has mapped out plans to establish a full-fledged film village in the ancient city of Ile Ife.

Ronke Ademiluyi revealed this while representing the monarch at the premiere of ‘LADIRE’; a Television Series coined to promote the traditional Tie & Die(Adire), which was held recently at the Grand Reception Hall of the Enuwa Royal Palace, Ile Ife.

Mrs Ademiluyi, who is the Chief Executive officer of Adire Oodua Textile Hub, also doubles as the Executive Producer of the Ladire TV series.

Mrs Ademiluyi said Ladire is a concept of the monarch, which they would turn into a 60 episode TV series showing on Africa Magic Yoruba.

“Ladire was conceptualized by the Ooni to see how to do more for the youths through the entertainment industry while we promote the trade and skills of tie & die (Adire).

“I am glad that our fathers, mothers, and others who came here to watch the premiere today showed love and support,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Ooni, the Sooko Omoniyi of the Source, Kemade Elugbaju, lauded the cast and crew for a job well done, stressing that the production is of international standard.

“What we see in Nollywood and Hollywood is not better than this, what this tells us is that we can go very far if we look inward and this is Kabiyesi’s advocacy since he became the Ooni.

“Look at the costumes, locations, and characters, you will agree with me that they tell the stories beyond words of mouth. I give kudos to those involved in this and I call on Nigerians especially those of Oodua origin to support this work.” Kemade admonished.

‘Ladire’ Tv series

The Laidre television drama series is a young people-focused and campus-based show centred on the life of Bewaji, a 300-level student of Economics at Obafemi Awolowo University.

It is an intriguing drama that follows the journey of a young, spirited girl into entrepreneurship while juggling academics.

After seeing a set of recurring visions, Bewaji discovers her destiny. She must re-establish the Adire textile business, which used to be the trademark of her family until her great grandmother died and the trade with her.

The TV series features a mix of new and existing screen actors like Jaiye Kuti, Yemi Solade, Akinola Akano, Damilola Oni, Yinka Salau, Joseph Jaiyeoba, Victoria Eniola, Obadare Akinade, and Seyi Akinsola. It is a high-end drama shot mainly on a University campus.

The drama is spiced with illustrative dialogue strongly laced with comic anecdotes to ensure that the audience enjoys effective entertainment value at the end of each episode while keying into the general message ideas inherent in it.

Simply put, the design is driven by drama as a pivot, with brief bouts of comedy and romance to drive home the central message in every episode.

‘Ladire’ is not the only movie shot in Ile Ife, some other recent big-screen movies that were shot in the ancient home of the Yoruba people are: ‘Citation’ by Kunle Afolayan, ‘May 29’ by AbdulFatai Rahmat, ‘Omo University’ by Muyideen Oladapo, ‘Zone 222’ by Roger Ofime, and ‘The final’ contest by Seyi Obembe.