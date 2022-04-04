Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has resumed fighting on social media with her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

In 2021, the duo were involved in several messy fights both on social media and in real-time, which led to the arrest and detention of Kpokpogri in Abuja.

For a couple of months, they both seemed to have ‘ceased fire’, while concentrating on their individual lives.

Not until Sunday evening when the controversial actress posted a twerking video of Kpokpogri, which has kick-started yet another war of words on social media between the ex-lovers.

Fresh allegations

The 36-year-old actress recently described her ex-boyfriend as a public dick; she also claimed that Kpokpogri had an affair with his married sister.

The mother-of-one sparked fresh controversies on Saturday when she posted a twerking video of her ex-lover, which got many thinking they were back together.

The actress had called the politician a “community penis”. In their previous fights, she had claimed that the Delta born- publisher was involved in various escapades with various female socialites in Delta state.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday evening inciting fresh controversies while reacting to reports that they were back together.

Reacting to the comments in an Instagram post on Saturday, Kpokpogri admitted that he was a ‘community penis’ and urged Tonto Dikeh to go and make peace with God for all the dirty life she had lived and free herself from apparent depression.

According to him, Tonto had slept with people’s husbands and snatched other people’s boyfriends.

He wrote: ‘In as much as I don’t like trouble, I don’t shy away when I see one. community penis you said fine? but for every husband you have slept with, every boyfriend you have snatched and the dirty life you have lived you need to make peace with God and free yourself from obvious depression… Ashewo.”

Firing back at her ex, Tonto dared him to post proof of her affairs with married men.

She wrote: “Oga Kpo Kpo, from morning till night, Abeg between me and you who is the Prostitute? Name the names of the husbands I have snatched or boyfriends, and name a place, any blog that joined me together with anyone’s husband… Oo I call you a COMMUNITY PUBLIC DICK BECAUSE THAT’S WHO YOU!! Plus your mother is the A…. From A mother to a mother…With love, you obviously can’t take half the shit you have done to me. So don’t cry when I feel the need to start… two can play this Game BINGO…..”

Inviting her fans to a new series of heavily worded allegations she wrote on her Insta-story, ” Grab your coke and popcorn it’s about to go down.”

She further said: ” Clown ass nigga, look at a man sleeping with his married sister ( TINA) and you dear call me names.”

Tonto also called on Kpokpogri to return her diamonds and other of her accessories the police couldn’t retrieve from this possession.

Shortly after, Tonto also revealed that Kpokpogri has locked his comment, which was later verified by PREMIUM TIMES. It seems the politician cum activist has chosen not to engage in any further social media fights at the time.

Background

Before June 27, 2021, Prince Kpokpogri, was just a regular guy; little or nothing was known about the Delta publisher and aspiring politician, not until his ex-lover unveiled him on the occasion of his birthday.

While their love affair began to bloom , in many ways than one, the duo kept their fans up to date with their love journey as they showered each other with loved-up pictures and gifts on social media.

However, three months later, the eventful love affair was cut short when an anonymous blogger Gistlover claimed that the activist was cheating with the actress with several other women and also bad-mouthed her at different fora.

To buttress their claims, GistLover released the audio of an alleged conversation between Prince Kpokpogri and another lady.

This led to several clashes. Tonto also claimed that her ex-boyfriend also had an affair with a popular dancer, Jane Mena, and that she was in possession of their sex video.

Also, in a petition against Prince Kpokpogri dated September 6 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Tonto, through her counsels in Festus Keyamo Chambers, Okechukwu Uju-Azorji, and Arinze Egbo, said Kpokpogri carefully planned his entry into her life and started to court her with a proposal to marry her

In October, Kpokpogri hit back at his ex-lover accusing her of infidelity and drug addiction. The Nigerian gossip mill went into overdrive with reports that the DSS had arrested Kpokpogri but he would later debunk the report and in a matter of days, filed a petition against Tonto, requesting N10 billion compensation.

Through the intervention of the Nigerian police, Kpokpogri and Tonto were able to settle their differences or so we thought, not until recently.