Will Smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after slapping comedian Chris Rock during Monday’s ceremony, AFP is reporting.

The 2022 Oscars award ceremony was a night that would remain relevant for decades. A few hours into the ceremony, there was a slight altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock after Rock joked about Smith’s wife, Jada’s bald head caused by Alopecia.

His statement read, “I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor wrote in a statement carried by multiple outlets.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

Attendees at the Dolby Theatre watched open-mouthed as Smith mounted the stage and slapped Rock across the face after the comic made a joke about his wife’s closely cropped head.

Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia, which causes hair to fall out.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to focus on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work to support creativity and artistry in film.”

While this is Smiths’ second apology, Rock is yet to comment on the matter.

Earlier in the week, the Academy announced that it was starting disciplinary action against the actor and warned he could face a rare expulsion.

David Rubin, president of the film academy, said the Academy accepted Smith’s resignation but would continue with disciplinary proceedings.

Oscars code of standards

The Oscars code of standards states the Academy’s board can suspend or expel those who violate the code of conduct or who “compromise the integrity” of the Academy.

Updated in December 2017, in the wake of the Me Too movement, the Academy asked its members to behave ethically and uphold its “values of respect for human dignity, inclusion and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.”

During the wake of the Me Too Movement in Hollywood, they expelled Harvey Weinstein from the Oscars’ governing body.

According to National World, five people have been publicly expelled from the Academy for sexual assault charges. Producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski, and cinematographer Adam Kimmel.

The first person to be expelled was actor Carmine Caridi (best known for a role in The Godfather trilogy), who was shown the door because of copyright infringement charges.

If the academy code of standards is anything to go by, Smith risks losing his first-ever Oscars. Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in “King Richard”.

Shortly after slapping Rock, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees without mentioning the incident or Chris Rock in his acceptance speech.