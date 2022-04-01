Famous Nigerian musician, Martins Okechukwu, also known as J Martins has declared his interest to run for political office come 2023 in Abia State.

The ‘Oyoyo’ crooner seeks to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia in Abia State.

The singer hopes to represent his constituency in the House of Representatives in 2023.

The 44-year-old musician is the first Nigerian entertainer to formally declare to run for political office in 2023.

He made the declaration on Instagram on Friday and also stated that he will make a formal announcement in a few weeks.

The singer publicly sought the support of his fans, friends and family.

Agenda

His Orion Music Empire, in a statement, said the singer is venturing into politics as a response to the repeated request from his people to represent them.

It partly read: “The situation in our country has made it increasingly important for everyone with ideas, especially those with successful careers and professionals to embrace politics and bring aboard their wealth of experience to help fix our country”.

“I decided to run for political office in response to repeated requests from my lovely people of Arochukwu/Ohafia to represent them at the federal level. It would usher in a new era in Nigerian politics, and while only God has the complete solution to humanity’s problems, I pledge a paradigm shift that will result in the supply of basic amenities of life that our people deserve”.

The singer described himself as a grassroots politician who has kept a close eye on his constituency and has been regularly involved in Abia State politics.

The father-of-one also alleged that he has been a victim of political thugs who sought to eliminate him because of his political views.

He said their (thug’s) paymasters consider him a stumbling block to their political hustle.

He stated that he has a thorough understanding of all developments in his region and is out to provide the necessary representation they need.

J Martins is best known for churning hits like “ Jupa”, “Oyoyo”, “Good or Bad”, “Touching Body” and many others.

Antecedents

In previous elections, many Nigerian entertainers have vied for elective offices.

In 2014, Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot ventured into politics when he joined the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The following year, he ran for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Surprisingly, Mr Elliot won by a landmark victory and he contested again in the 2019 elections where he won and he is now representing Surulere 01 Constituency in the Lagos State house of assembly.

Also, famous Yoruba singer, Alexander Abolore, also known as 9ice contested for a seat in the House of Representatives in Oyo State in 2015 but lost in the primaries.

However, the musician still landed a political appointment under the former Ajimobi led administration as the Special Assistant to the Governor on youth matters.

Another Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington, best known as Banky W also declared his intention to run for the Lagos Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), formed in 2017.

In the general elections on February 23, 2019, Banky W lost the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency elections to Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, also sought to represent Calabar South Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, in December of 2014.

She lost at the PDP primaries in Cross River State, in December 2015.

She was, however, appointed a Special Adviser, Liaison, Lagos, to the Cross River State government.