Paul Okoye, of the twin music singing sensation, Psquare and music executive Ubi Franklin, has cautioned Nigerian comedians to learn from the trending ‘Oscar Slap’.

The latter was the shocking moment when the Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith, slapped the show anchor, Chris Rock.

It was the high point of the 2022 Oscars, which were held in the early hours of Monday at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood,

Chris Rock was upstage cracking some jokes and then talked about couples such as Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz before focusing on Smith and his actress wife, Jada.

Because Jada has been public about her alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, Smith felt Rock’s jokes were in bad taste.

Smith took it personally as he approached Rock, slapped him twice before returning to his seat.

What should have been an epoch-making event for Smith, as his dreams of winning his First ‘Best Actor’ Oscar award had finally become a reality, has become a subtle nightmare.

He might be on the verge of losing the award for bridging the organiser’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) ‘s code of conduct.

Smith was awarded his first Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the 2021 film King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards, held at Dolby Theater, Hollywood, on Monday.

Like Chris Rock, like some Nigerian comedians

Despite Smith’s public apology, some Nigerian celebrities have cautioned Nigerian celebrities against making snide remarks and expensive jokes at the expense of their subject.

Reacting to the incident, Rudeboy took to his Instagram to warn Nigerian comedians, insinuating that they might end up in Rock’s Situation’.

He wrote: “Naija comedians go calm down a bit. Will Smith don open doors for some people. Please do not allow yourself to be used as the Naija version of the Oscars. Naija sabi copy and paste,”

Also, Mr Franklin said that he would no longer condone any form of truancy from comedians, trolls and people who talk trash about him or any member of his family.

He also issued a stern warning to Bovi on his Instagram post.

Franklin recollected when Bovi cracked a hurtful joke about his personal life, women and children

Nigerian scenario

It is a prevalent scenario in comedy shows, concerts and events to find Nigerian comedians making a joke about some of their guests, including the ‘high and mighty’ in politics, entertainment, business and even socialites.

In July 2015, legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, 2Baba and Nigerian comedian Chuks D General fell out at 2Baba’s “Eargasm Show”.

While cracking his first joke for the night, the comedian said 2Baba was trying to revive the “dying voices” of the music veterans who performed that night, including Victor Uwaifo, Sunny Nneji, Daniel Wilson and Olu Maintain. A joke 2Baba did not take lightly.

This joke, however, did not go down well with the veteran musicians in the building as they confronted the comedian backstage.

2Baba, in evident angst, asked the event organiser, Mallam Yankee, to stop the comedian from cracking further jokes.

The comedian, however, insisted on apologising to the musicians.

Finally, after the confrontation, he returned to the stage, went on his knees, and pleaded for forgiveness, admitting that he took the joke beyond boundaries.