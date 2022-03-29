Will Smith has tendered an apology to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him on stage after he cracked a joke about his wife, Jada, at the Oscars on Monday morning.

Rock cracked some jokes and then proceeded to talk about couples such as Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz before focusing on Smith and his actress wife, Jada.

Rock mocked the actress and her bald head and asked when the G.I. Jane sequel would be released.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said seconds before being slapped.

It was the second time Rock would use Jada as a punch line at the Oscars.

In 2016, he did the same thing when he mentioned her in his opening monologue at the awards show.

The slap, which the world viewed, had many initially thinking it was a carefully orchestrated script.

Jada has been public about her alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss; this was why Smith felt Rock’s jokes were in bad taste.

According to TMZ, Rock was unaware of Jada’s health condition when he joked about her bald head at the 2022 Oscars.

“[He] doesn’t have a mean bone in his body,” a source told the outlet on Monday.

Will Smith

Ironically, just a few minutes later, Smith was back on stage to accept the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena in “King Richard”.

He apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees without mentioning the incident or Chris Rock in his acceptance speech.

On Tuesday, Smith tendered an apology in a statement on his social media accounts.

It read, ‘‘Violence in all forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong. I am embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress’’.

It was, no doubt, a night of firsts.

Two decades after his first nomination, Smith finally won his first Oscar.

Oscars

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, organisers of the Oscars, tweeted early Monday that it “does not condone violence of any form.”

“Tonight, we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” the tweet continued.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Later in the day, the academy announced it was now reviewing the incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident. According to the Associated Press, we will explore further action and consequences according to our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law,” the statement reads.

The Academy’s code of standards, updated in December 2017 in the Me Too movement, asks its members to behave ethically and uphold the academy’s “values of respect for human dignity, inclusion and a supportive environment that fosters creativity.”

The code states the academy is “categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination” and stipulates that it is no place for “people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency.”

Chris Rock

CBS News on Monday quoted the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) as saying that Rock isn’t pressing charges against Smith for the Oscars slap.

The LAPD stated after the show ended saying that they were aware of an “incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” police said.”

The platform wrote, ‘‘The person who was slapped declined to file a police report, according to the LAPD’’.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Rock’s upcoming comedy tour has seen a spike in ticket sales following Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars.

According to Variety, secondary ticket purchasing site TickPick reported that they had sold more tickets for Rock’s shows last night than they had in the past month.

TickPick, a New-York based online marketplace for events tickets, also added that ticket prices in the secondary market jumped over 200 per cent, from $46 per ticket on March 18 to a minimum of $341 now.

Rock is headed on his Ego Death World Tour and will perform alongside Kevin Hart in what they’re calling Only Headliners Allowed, for a few dates later this year at New York and New Jersey locations.