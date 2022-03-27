Julius Agwu ‘s marriage allegedly crashes

Famous Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Julius Agwu’s marriage with his wife Ibiere Maclayton has allegedly crashed.

Mr Agwu and his wife were wedded in Port Harcourt Rivers State on May 31, 2008, and the union is blessed with two kids, Zahra & Zadok. In 2020, the couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

However, the reasons for the alleged marriage crash are yet to be unfolded.

The couple had a series of challenging times when Mr Agwu successfully underwent brain surgery in 2015. He recovered but then suffered a relapse in 2016 when he went to London for his show.

Mrs Maclayton, former known as Mrs Ibiere Agwu, has reverted to her maiden name and travelled abroad with her kids and only shares their photos on Instagram.

Lupus: Colleagues open Go-Fund me for ailing actress, Kemi Afolabi

Two weeks after famous actress, Kemi Afolabi, revealed she was diagnosed with Lupus, an incurable disease, some of her colleagues have opened a Go-Fund-Me account on her behalf.

The 43 year-old-actress in an interview with Chude Jidenwo opened up about the illness. She also stated she spends over a N1million on medication.

The interview gathered a lot of sympathy in the public space from her fans, followers, and colleagues.

Also, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe took to social media to share and solicit support on a Go-Fund-Me account, where fans could make payments to a Nigerian account to support her.

Appreciating her fans and colleagues, the actress who had once given up on life, said the love and care she had received has inspired her to live.

$6,092 has so far been raised of $103,000 goal.

DNA: Calabar-based OAP, not the biological father of children

Popular Calabar-based radio host, Kanedrick Kingsley, popularly known as Fada Kane, has revealed that he’s not the biological father of his two 20-year-old children.

The FAD, 93.1FM Calabar host, published a court affidavit and details of an alleged DNA test that showed that he was not the children’s biological father, which his ex-girlfriend, Mary-Ann Duke, claimed were his.

“This is to inform the general public that I, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu, popularly known as Fada Kane, is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke as alleged by one Miss MarryAnn Efa Duke.”

“Attached here are the copies of DNA and court affidavit to ascertain my claims further,” he added.

Fada Kane then advised his ex-girlfriend and her family to take legal action if they wanted to contest the DNA test result.

The radio host had revealed that he became a father when he was 16. According to him, Miss Duke told him he was responsible for her pregnancy.

He said his parents kicked him out of the house when they were told he had impregnated his girlfriend.

”As soon as my mom heard ‘I’m pregnant for your son,’ wahala set. I was just 16. At 17, I was already an alleged father of 2. I was thrown out of the house, hurt and shamed by families and friends.”

“They made me guilty even when I was innocent. I could remember the day a kid boomed on me, dragged me on my shirt with my name constantly on their lips, calling me a useless father. So now you want me to suck it in?”

Fada Kane’s story is similar to that of another radio host and comedian, Chinedu Àní, popularly called Nedu, who found out that his first son with his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, was not his biological offspring after a DNA test.

Takor Veronica: Police arrest three suspects linked to late actress’ death

Rising Benue State-based actress Takor Veronica was found dead in a hotel room in the state one week after celebrating her birthday on March 12.

Although the circumstances surrounding her death remain sketchy, the state police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, said three suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police report, it is not yet clear if it is a murder case as they found no injury nor mark on the body of the late actress.

“There is a death report of a lady in a hotel, but details will come from doctors; we did not see marks of violence on her body. So, the autopsy will reveal the cause of the death. The person that died was dressed; we didn’t see marks on her body, meaning there were no injuries.

“Three suspects were arrested in connection with this case so that they will give us details. However, we can’t say it is a case of murder because we didn’t see marks of violence actress celebrated her birthday on 12 March 2022.”

Before her death, Veronica was a member of the ZEFAT movies academy.

How I attempted suicide thrice – BBNaija Beatrice

Former Big Brother Naija reality star Beatrice Agba has recounted her suicide attempts while thanking God for growth.

The reality star revealed this on her Twitter handle in the early hours of Tuesday, where she noted that her depression led her almost to take her life.

She advised her fans to try their best to stay alive as the future has brighter days.

She wrote: “Just laying in bed and remembering how I was depressed and attempted suicide three times. On this day in 2019 was the third time. Look at me now. Try your best to stay alive, and the future has brighter days.”

This came days after another Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Saga, lamented the cost of living since leaving the reality show.

“My marriage ended before BBNaija show” – BBNaija Tega.

Big Brother Naija star, Tega Dominic, has revealed that her marriage ended in 2020 before she went on the show.

Despite being married, the former BBNaija housemate was caught on camera with fellow housemate Boma in what many believed to be sexual acts.

After she was evicted from the house, Tega apologised and said she took responsibility for her actions in the Big Brother house with a housemate of the opposite sex.

However, Tega later denied the allegations that she had sex with Boma, stating that they were only acting out a script.

Since then, there have been questions about her marriage.

Tega, on Friday, disclosed that her marriage ended before the show on Instagram while she fielded questions from her fans after an unnamed fan asked her to stop shrouding her marital status.

The doubts about Tega’s marriage arose after she alleged that her husband cheated on her by bringing his lover to their home.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, on his show, WithChude, Tega said she found out about her husband cheating on her when she went into a trance and from their neighbours.

When asked if her husband cheated on her, Tega stated that she got to know “spiritually” before finding out from the neighbours.

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke calls out filmmaker Frank Rajah over unpaid debt

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has called out filmmaker Frank Rajah over a N500,000 debt which has lingered for over three years.

Okeke accused the movie producer of refusing to pay him after featuring him in his movie ‘The Bag Man’.

The actor made the allegation in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The Tinsel star added that it wouldn’t have occurred if Nollywood had structures in place.

‘Music industry is dark’ – Singer Oxlade

Nigerian singer Ikuforiji Olaitan, also known as Oxlade, has lamented that the music industry is dark.

The 24-year-old said this on Twitter on Friday.

Lamenting the state of the industry, he wrote: “Music is so beautiful. But why is the music business so dark.”

Speaking about his mental health in a recent interview with The Beat FM following his sex tape scandal, the singer said all that matters is his happiness.

“I’m at a space where I’m doing what I love right now. I’m in a happy place right now. That’s what matters,” He said.

Oxlade made headlines on February 9 after a video of him having sex with a lady circulated on the internet.

Zazoo deserves a Grammy – Singer, Portable

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has said that his hit song ‘Zazoo’ deserves a Grammy Award.

The 27-year-old made this statement on Twitter on Thursday.

“My hit song, Zazooo deserves a Grammy award,” he wrote.

Moments after the tweet, Nigerians stormed the social media platform to react to Portable’s statement. While others argue that the song is not even recognised as a wide hit, some said no one should take the singer’s opinions seriously.

“I’m the highest-paid music star in African history,” Burna boy brags

Grammy winner Burna Boy has bragged about being the highest-paid music star in the history of Africa.

The 30-year-old said this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The Afrobeats star said that although money does not satisfy him, it does not change that he is still the highest-paid African act.

“At this point, I want to live and die on stage with my Band, The OUTSIDERS. I’ve achieved All the dreams I ever personally had. But money gives me no satisfaction. Nothing does, except being On STAGE with my God sent band,” he said in one tweet.”

He wrote: “I thank God and the world for giving me This in another tweet. I wish the world would leave me out of all politics and just let/watch me perform till I Die. The only time my heart feels genuine peace is On stage, where I want to live and die.”

“I said money doesn’t satisfy me, and it’s my Truth, but it Doesn’t change that I’m the highest-paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not.”

“Oh, I almost forgot. Love, Damini,” he concluded.

Pretty Mike at it again, attends party with masqueraders

Celebrity and nightclub owner Pretty Mike of Lagos, real name Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, staged another stunt on Thursday when he stormed Olalekan Dosunmu’s 50th birthday party with masqueraders.

He was the paparazzi’s delight at the party hosted by the Akinsiku of Lagos, the custodian of Eyo Adamu Orisa.

The owner of Club Uno created quite a stir as he made his own masqueraders collapse to the ground, one after the other after he touched on the head.

Last December, Pretty Mike stormed Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 men and women painted white while wearing only underwear.

He appeared at a society wedding in 2020 with six pregnant women.

In the following June, that is 2021. He attended yet another event in the company of the six women he had earlier showcased.

This time, they followed him with babies in strollers.

Pretty Mike is unpredictable. No one knows what show-stopping stunt he has up his sleeves the next time.