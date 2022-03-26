We learned two things during the first quarter of this year: the importance of sunscreen and there is no limit to how stylish a woman can look, even when pregnant.

It has been a month since we watched famous singer Seyi Shay flaunt her baby bump in her recent music video, “Big Girl.”

Following in the footsteps of another of her equally famous colleague and businesswoman, Rihanna, Seyi Shay continues to surprise us with her jaw-dropping outfits.

Putting a new spin on maternity style, here are four times Seyi Shay proved that pregnant women could be the most fashionable beings in the world.

Davido’s concert at the 02 arena

Dressed in a purple ensemble, Seyi Shay was the life of the party at Davido’s concert in London.

With a new take on monochrome, she wore a purple top, low-waist purple pants, and a purple jacket. She proved pregnancy had nothing on her street style, pairing the outfit with a white sneaker, a bucket hat, and a chain that had her name on it.

The Buzz (Vox Africa) video interview

Promoting her latest album, “Big Girl,” on The Buzz show, the ‘Irawo singer’ looked effortlessly cool in a Karl Kani black crop top, fitted pants, and a Karl Kani jacket.

Her stylist also threw in a pair of white mid-calf boots, sunglasses, and a neck chain to give her appearance a chic and sophisticated effect.

“Pregnancy diary” Instagram video

While providing baby shopping tips to her 1.1 million followers, it was hard not to focus on the cream ensemble that looked so amazing on her body. We could feel the aura of confidence and style radiating from her outfit even while sitting down.

Paying homage to African textiles, she wore a tie and dye puffer jacket, a Karl Kani sweater, a turtleneck top, and wide-legged pants with slits.

“Big Girl” music video

After rumours circulated online about Seyi Shay’s pregnancy, she decided to reveal the truth creatively.

In her ”Big Girl” video, which depicts how far she has come, we see her in the final frame, leaning against the wall and rubbing her baby bump. So not to confirm the rumour, but she also showed us the right way to pull off sheer clothing.

Her image in that stunning white sheer beaded dress isn’t leaving our minds anytime soon.