A BBNaija ex-housemate, Adeoluwa Okusaga, popularly called Saga,

has lamented that his N5.1m house new house rent is taking a bulk of his funds, which is depressing.

Saga made this statement in an interview with Piggyvest, where he talked about his finances after the show.

The 38-year-old rose to stardom resulting from his participation in the ‘Shine Ya Eye” episode of the Big Brother Nigeria show in 2021.

Saga, a trained oil and gas engineer, said he made a total of N7.5m within his 63-day stay in the show, which he could only earn in months of working offshore as an engineer.

Saga said most of his funds were going to clothes and accommodation. But he said, “Let me start with the obvious. You will pay a stylist 100,000 to style you, and you still return the clothes after wearing them.

“With Accommodation. I used to live in a three-bedroom house. The rent was ₦600,000, and I shared the apartment with my guys. So that was ₦200,000. Right now, I am paying ₦5.1m.”

The ex BBNaija ex-housemate said his newfound luxury required him to spend N5.1m in a rented apartment.

He described the expenses that come with the life-changing status of a reality tv star as depressing for ex-housemates.

“That’s what makes some housemates depressed. It’s a life-changing event. It changes your reality drastically.”

He also noted that he has just finished furnishing his N5.1m house and has fully moved into his new home.

Hotels and Airbnb

Saga said that not until he got a house, other luxuries that cost him lots of funds are hotels and Airbnb.

“Another thing that takes a lot of money is Airbnb and hotels. When you leave the house, you move into one of those. Every housemate is guilty of this one. Because you are moving around so much—today, you are in Warri; tomorrow, you are in Abuja—you can’t find the time to look for a house,” he said.

According to the ex-housemate, a lot of people, especially

families and friends, think that he is a millionaire, little do they know that there’s a lot of luxury taking a considerable part of the fund.

Saga, an artiste and fitness coach, has also revealed that he would be taking up the job of a private fitness coach as a new stream of income.

Advising fellow ex-housemates, Saga said housemates should control their spending and encourage them to invest.

He said: “Stay true to yourself: Whatever you have done, do it better. You won’t be able to keep it up if you change your identity. Also, try to control your spending. The money won’t come in the same way forever. And invest”.