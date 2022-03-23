Until her death on February 14, 2013, fans didn’t know that Nigerian singer Oluwabimpe Susan, popularly called Goldie, was married to a British, Andrew Harvey.

Her husband came to the fore while her burial was being planned.

The Nigerian pop star died of ‘hypertensive heart disease,’ which triggered an “intracerebral haemorrhage. Goldie was 31.

And like her marriage, her intimate relationship with her best friend media personality, Denrele Edun, was a closely guarded secret until Tuesday.

In a new tell-all explosive interview with Neecee Boss TV, Denrele revealed that he and the late Goldie were in an intimate relationship while she was married.

He said: “My beautiful late friend, Goldie, many people just thought we were friends, but we did have a few intimate moments. So that is why I will say that I was her driving force.”

“I knew she was married, we kept that secret, but we had something more than friendship. We entered the corner, which is why I was constantly committed to seeing her shine.”

Denrele said they kept their relationship top-secret because the late singer was married, and they wouldn’t want to raise an eyebrow because of their affair.

Best friends till death

Denrele and Goldie were best of friends before her unfortunate demise. The talented media personality has been visiting her graveside on Valentine’s day, which happens to be the anniversary of her death.

In an interview with Sahara TV in 2014, Denrele revealed their friendship dates to 2005.

He said: “It is tough to be friends with someone in the same industry as you are because there is this aura of competition. But, people found the relationship I had with Goldie quiet wired because I met her in 2005, we did a music video together.”

Denrele was featured in Goldie’s music video called ‘Spin Me’, where they wore a matching white and black outfit. Shortly after, he had featured in Dbanj’s ‘Why me’ music video.

Denrele said their friendship blossomed when she got out of the Big Brother House.

Goldie was also a Big Brother Africa housemate. She represented Nigeria during the show’s seventh season in 2012 as a celebrity housemate, where she became the eighteenth housemate to be evicted on Day 70.

However, after her death, her family and some Nigerians said her sudden death was due to excessive drug intake due to Derenle’s influence.

Speaking about her death, Denlere narrated that he was with her until her final moments.

He said: ”It was a valentine time’s day, and we were both at home having a lonely Valentine’s day, so we decided to make a seafood salad which she never ate because 20 minutes after preparing the meal, she had this convulsion.”

Upon returning to Nigeria after attending the 2013 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Goldie complained of a headache and was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Victoria Island, Lagos, where she passed on.