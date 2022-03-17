The cast of the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) has been unveiled.

They are Carolyna Hutchings, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, Mariam Timmer, Laura Ikeji and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo.

The show debuts exclusively on Showmax on April 8, 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

It is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

RHOLagos will be the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise that is nationally distributed by NBCUniversal Formats.

The latter is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming on Showmax.

Fans of the show can now get to watch the opulent lives of six glamourous women in Lagos.

Interesting cast lineup

Carolyna Hutchings is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company.

She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, a non-profit that caters to women and children. Ms Hutchings is a mother-of-three.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author, and entrepreneur. Mrs Ikeji is a mother-of-two and the wife of a former Super Eagles player, Christopher Kanu.

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer, co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Woman and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. She has never been married.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother-of-three and is married to musician and creative photographer, Segun Wealth.

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, produceFerrisTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. She is divorced and a mother-of-two.

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency.

She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur.

Mrs Timmer has a daughter and is married to John Timmer.

Concept

In true Lagos style, the producers say the cast will be moving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves the franchise has come to be known and loved globally.

Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content, Showmax Africa, said, as an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of their content production.

She said: “We are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers herein for a treat with the local edition.”

Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria also added that the show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women.

Produced by Livespot 360, RHOLagos will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries.