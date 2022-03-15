It appears as though Justin Dean is done with his well celebrated six-year-old marriage to the famous U.S. based Nigerian dancer, Korra Odidi.

Many initially believed the divorce tales were a publicity stunt to promote Mrs Obidi’s new books “Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani” and “My Active Pregnancy: A memoir of my trimesters”, but they have turned out to be true after all.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Dean, a Chiropractor, narrated his plight in the marriage, which he said he has been trying to salvage since 2018 on Instagram.

He also hinted that he announced that he would be filing for a divorce.

His remarks came barely a week after they welcomed their second child.

The couple met in China on a popular dating app, Tinder.

On Tuesday, Mr Dean made good his threat of quitting his marriage citing reasons.

Among other reasons, the 34-year-old doctor said he is leaving the marriage for his mental health.

He also said his wife had betrayed him, and she appears to be unbothered.

The father-of-two also apologised to those who believed they had a ‘perfect marriage’.

Divorce

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken! Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary.

“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing to do with postpartum depression. I’ve been betrayed once again, and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarises our marriage. I apologise to all the young men and women who believed we had a “perfect marriage”.

Speaking further, he wrote: “Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives.

“Likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men: Your mental health matters! To be strong, you have to be happy.”

Paternity rumours

Shortly after the news of the divorce went public, a rumour was rife that Mr Dean might not be the father of Mrs Odidi’s two daughters, June and Athena.

The rumours circulated on the internet after Mr Dean had accused his wife of being a chronic cheat and a narcist who tried to control him.

However, clearing the air on the paternity issue, in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, Mr Dean stated that the children are his and that Korra only cheated on him at the beginning of their relationship.

He also apologised for calling her a “chronic cheater.”

“The comments I made about Korra being a chronic cheater were inaccurate. I have forgiven her, and we tried to move on. All the comments about these children not being mine are false. I love them, and all other statements that I made are accurate and correct.”

In his apology, he wrote: “This is my apology to the Obidi family about the chronic cheating claims of Korra Obidi, Nancy Umeh and her dad (papa). June and Athena are my children, and I love them. I’ll be there for them every day even if I’m not married to Korra.”

Mrs Odidi taught language through dance in Shanghai, China, while Justin worked as a sports therapist for the Chinese National Olympics Team.

They wedded in December 2017 and now live in Los Angeles, USA.

She became famous in 2019 when she auditioned for the popular American reality dance show “So You Think You Can Dance” while she was six months pregnant.

She was the first pregnant woman to ever audition for the show.

They welcomed their first child in July 2019.