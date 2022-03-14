About 100 of the most influential women in Africa gathered in Lagos over the weekend to discuss how to intensify efforts to eliminate the strains of inequality and gender bias in the continent.

The event, which was in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, was organised by the media company Red For Africa.

Themed’ An evening with African Power Girls’, the event was an opportunity for these powerful women from across the continent to discuss empowering the next generation of African girls.

“It is only with women and girls at the centre of our efforts that we have the best chance to succeed in addressing our current and pressing global challenges; from the climate emergency to gender-based violence, political divisions and a sustainable recovery from this global pandemic,” said Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, one of the more noticeable participants of the event.

“The SDGs reflect the commitment made by member states in this region over the past forty years thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of women activists and feminist movements.

“On this International Women’s Day, let’s recommit our energies to achieving true and irreversible gender inequality because we all benefit when women have the opportunity to lead and to rise for all,” she said.

She added that this year’s commemoration of International Women’s Day aims to recognise and celebrate women and girls at the forefront of women’s rights and a sustainable climate-resilient future.

Sustainable future

Lerato Molebatsi, non-executive director, Adrian Group, Kenya, said gender parity is essential to Africa’s sustainable future.

“Achieving overall, sustained development in society requires achieving parity in every stratum of every organisation – be it in government or private. Women and men have invaluable contributions to bear the unique imprints coloured by gender characteristics and tendencies. Without these imprints, society is bound to be lopsided,” she said.

Adebola Williams, CEO, RED | For Africa, wrote a three-volume book, African Power Girls, about the past and present African females and warriors who have shaped societies. He said the aim is to tell stories that fortify, inspire, and empower the world.

Last November, the book was launched with an event that attracted students from Blooming Green Schools, Yaba, Lagos, and Girls Senior Academy, Lagos Island, and top dignitaries across the country. It is the first in three books highlighting powerful women in Africa.

Other attendees at the exclusive dinner, with The Platform Capital and Unilever’s Knorr as partners, included Ajoritsedere Awosika, chairman, Access Bank Plc; Nike Davies-Okundaye, founder, Nike Arts Gallery; Charlotte Osei, director, Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa; Joke Silva, co-founder, Lufodo Group; Audrey Joe-Ezigbo.

Others were the Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation Limited; Soromidayo George, Director Corporate Affairs & Sustainable Business, Unilever, West Africa; Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, executive director at Coronation Merchant Bank.