Justin Dean, the husband of the famous U.S. based Nigerian dancer, Korra Odidi, has announced that he will be filing for a divorce.

His remarks comes barely a week after they welcomed their second child.

Mr Dean, a Chiropractor, narrated his plight in the marriage which he said he has been trying to salvage since 2018 on Instagram.

The couple met in China on a popular dating app, Tinder.

Mrs Odidi was teaching language through dance in Shanghai, China at the time while Justin worked as a sports therapist for the Chinese National Olympics Team.

They wedded in December 2017 and now live in Los Angeles, USA.

She became famous in 2019 when she auditioned for the popular American reality dance show, “So You Think You Can Dance”, while she was six months pregnant. She was the first pregnant woman to ever audition for the show.

They welcomed their first child in July 2019.

Divorce

The dancer’s husband alleged that she was cheating and the marriage seemed uncomfortable for him.

He said he has been a ‘prisoner’ in his family.

He wrote, “I’m tired of the narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability. I’ve been trying since 2018 to save our marriage and if I don’t do exactly what she says, she divorces me. I’ve been a prisoner that has his family used against him if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants”.

“Korra Obidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over, I wouldn’t be treated this way longer. I did my absolute best to make it work.

“I didn’t want this, I did my best. My heart is broken. I loved her. I supported her. I don’t deserve the way I was treated.”

A live video of the couple in an altercation was captured showing a seemingly tired and frustrated Justin.

Odidi’s reaction

Reacting to the divorce, the dancer in an Instagram video said she is going to focus on herself and her children.

She said: ” I am going to be 100 per cent committed to taking care of my newborn because when mama is good, the baby is good.”

As a dancer, Mrs Obidi has released several viral dance videos, and appeared in music videos for top artists like Sasha, Orezi and Davido.

She has also bagged several dancing awards and nominations, including an AFRIMMA Best African Dancer nomination in 2020.