People say that twins and triplets are usually inseparable not until marriage. Still, a Congolese man, identified as Luwizo, has proven otherwise as he is trending on social media after leading three sisters to the altar on the same day.

Afrimax English shared details of the unusual wedding on YouTube on Monday.

The 32-year-old Groom, who lives in Karen, in South Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, married the three identical triplets, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, in Congo as reported by Afrimax English.

It is not common to see a man marry triplets and on the same day.’ However, you would often hear or see a twin marry a twin sister, as was the case of a Nigerian, Muhammed Alfa, who married twin sisters Adama and Aisha Mallama on the same day in Bida, Niger State, in December 2021.

In Mr Luwizo’s case, he said he first met one of the sisters, Natalie, on social media, and he fell in love with her after they chatted for a while.

He said: “I fell in love with a girl called Natalie, we met on social media, she was wonderful, I couldn’t resist her beauty, and after some time we decided to meet, it wasn’t that easy because I was in a working trip.”

When he eventually met Natalie, he said he didn’t know what lay ahead; she introduced him to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha, and just like that, they all fell in love with him.

Puzzle

He was confused when he met one of the triplets, Nadege, whom he initially thought was Natalie.

The triplet said whenever Mr Luwizo came visiting, whoever was around would receive him. So that was how the three sisters met and fell head over heels in love with the same man.

They said, “As Luwizo came by, we passed him on to one another, but he wasn’t able to differentiate us. So we all ended up falling in love with him. At first, it was a puzzle, but nothing else could stop us because he was already in love with us.

Mr Luwizo was hit with the rude shock of reality that he had been seeing three different sisters for the proper introduction to kick start the marriage processes with whom he thought was ‘Natalie.’

He said: “After a while, I went back to her house to conclude plans for our wedding, unexpected I met three girls with one face. I was pretty much surprised that I almost fainted. As much as I felt that I was dreaming, I asked them amongst all of you who is Natalie, they constantly said you never met with one girl in the first place, for the first time you met Nadege, the second time you met Natasha. The third person you met was the social media girl is Natalie.”

Trinity

Since the triplets are inseparable, they chose to marry the same man, maybe to remain united till death do them part.

Speaking on how they managed the situation, one of the triplets said, “When we told him he had to marry all of us, he was shocked. He almost fainted, but because he had already fallen in love with all of us, nothing could stop our plans since we were also in love with him.”

“Even though people considered it impossible for three women to share one husband, to us, sharing everything has been our life since childhood,” she added.

The triplet’ brides said that their union with the same husband is an answered prayer from God, “Today we are delighted, as you can see, because our dreams come true without being separated by husbands, but God heard our prayers.”

One of the triplets, Natalie, explained that he couldn’t differentiate them, so they ended up falling in love with him. She added that since they have been used to sharing almost everything, sharing a husband was not much of a task.

“At first, when we told him that he has to marry, all of us became a puzzle to him. But because he had already fallen in love with all of us. Even though people consider it impossible for three women to share one husband but to us sharing everything is our life since our childhood.” She said.

Losses and wins

Mr Luwizo said he faced backlash from his parents, who disapproved of his decision and did not attend his wedding.

Nonetheless, he said he has no regrets. However, only one of his sisters honoured the invitation to be present at his wedding amongst the rest of his family members.

You have to lose something to gain another. So I’m happy to marry the triplets. My parents despised my decision, and that’s why they didn’t attend my wedding. But I can say love has no limits.