On Saturday in Lagos, at the Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, the new season of the music tv reality show, The Voice Nigeria, was unveiled.

First Bank and Airtel sponsor this show’s season with total production in Nigeria which will show on African Magic.

The Voice Nigeria Season 4 is a singing competition television series that employs four coaches who critique artists’ performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season.

The popular show is best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, even as Nigerian musical talent continues to gain international global recognition and collaborations.

This year’s episodes would be entirely produced by UNITY 1 Limited in collaboration with FAME TV while partnering with ITV and YouTube.

The Managing Director, UNITY 1 Limited, and Executive Producer, The Voice Nigeria, Akin Salami, expressed his excitement over the return of the show’s fourth season.

He said: “We are beyond excited to draw open the curtain of a new season, the fourth season of The Voice Nigeria. The show’s third season was produced in Nigeria for the first time since its inception. It was an outstanding show from all the local and international feedback.

“This fourth season of the show is coming with new and exciting twists and turns, especially in a time when the Nigerian music industry continues to grow in leaps and bounds. We aim to continually provide international relevance for more talents and prepare them for global. We are set to deliver a season like never seen before”.

Guidelines

This year, the Voice Nigeria will kick off with free registration.

The intending talents are expected to record a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack, upload and fill the form on the website.

The competition is open to both male and female contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of identification, and talents must be at least 18 years old.

Interested talents can visit the voice website ww.thevoicenigeria.com for more information or social media platforms of The Voice Nigeria.

Esther Benyeogo won season 3 on July 24, 2021, after 18 weeks of breathtaking performances.

She gained the highest number of votes to beat out the other top five talents to walk home with the coveted prizes, including a cash reward of N10 Million, an SUV, and a recording contract from Universal Music Group.

The Voice Nigeria Season 3, with all its excitement, was produced for the first time in Nigeria by Livespot360 and UN1TY Limited.

Coach Waje and Coach Yemi Alade, alongside new Coaches— Darey and Falz, went on the hunt for the next show champion among 13,000 applicants. The viewers and fans of the show made their final decision at the grand finale, voting Esther Benyeogo Season’s three winners.