Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tunde Onakoya of Chess2slums, and other young Nigerians in different fields were recognised at the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA).
The glamourous event held at the Federal Palace Hotels in Lagos on Sunday night.
Hosted by past TFAA winner and On-Air Personality, Nancy Isime, this year’s Awards was themed ‘Challengers and Builders’
It sought to recognise young Nigerians aged 18 and 31 who have challenged the norm and made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields.
Celebrity guests at the event included activist and co-founder of the #BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu; Disc Jockey, DJ Nana; entertainer, Denrele Edun; actors, Toyin Abraham and Ini Edo; comedians and media personalities, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Ilori and Josh ‘Josh2Funny’ Alfred.
Others were Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Julius Agu; fashion designer, Mai Atafo; CEO, Flying Doctors, Dr Ola Brown, and others.
The Awards also featured performances from Peruzzi, Reekado Banks, T-Classic, Naomi Mac, and Esther Benyeogo.
See full list of winners below:
Prize for content creation
Tayo Aina (29) – WINNER
Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)
Onyekelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)
Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)
Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)
Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)
Prize for advocacy & activism
Wilson Atumeyi (29) – WINNER
Solomon Ayodele (29)
Rinu Oduala (23)
Fatima Tafoki (24)
Naima Idris Usman (27)
Shedrack Danladi (29)
Prize for community action
Tunde Onakoya (27) – WINNER
Vera David-Emesiobum (31)
Blessing Ingyape (31)
Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)
Aliyu Sadiq (24)
Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)
Prize for music
Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26) – WINNER
Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale (24)
Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Adefolahan (26)
Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)
Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)
Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)
Daniel ‘BNXN’ Benson (24)
Prize for professional service
Khalil Nur Khalil (28) – WINNER
Adeyemi Adetunji (29)
Daphne Akatugba (31)
David Oyawoye (24)
Abiodun Animashaun (30)
Blossom Egbude (24)
Prize for acting
Bimbo Ademoye (30) WINNER
Teniola Aladese (28)
Maryam Yahhaya (24)
Nengi Adoki (31)
Temi Ami-Williams (24)
Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)
Abayomi Alvin (27)
Prize for journalism
S.I Ohumu (26) – WINNER
Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)
Laila Johnson-Salami (25)
Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)
Chisom Peter Job (19)
Agbaje Ayomide (22)
Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)
Prize for lawyers
Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25)- WINNER
Mobolaji Oriola (27)
Damilola Wright (29)
Iredumare Opeyemi (32)
Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)
Kelechi Ibe (27)
Prize for film
Kayode Kasum (30) – WINNER
Akay Mason (28)
Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)
Victor Edem (25)
Nora Awolowo (22)
Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)
Prize for entrepreneurship
Jerry Mallo (27) – WINNER
Omoye Abulimen (28)
Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)
Lade Lois Olaiya (27)
Jumoke Dada (27)
Ore Runsewe (31)
Joel Ogunsola (28)
Prize for technology
Kennedy Ekezie (24) WINNER
Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)
Dare Adekoya (22)
Yanmo Omoregbe (28)
Timi Ajiboye (28)
Hanu Fejiro (26)
Eluan Ben (24)
Prize for art and literature
Chigozie Obi (24)- WINNER
Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)
Niyi Okeowo (27)
Renike Olusanya (27)
Eloghosa Osunde (29)
T.J Benson (30)
Arinze Ifeakandu (27)
Prize for health and wellness
Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30) – WINNER
Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba (31)
Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (29)
Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)
Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)
Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)
Odunola Olabintan (25)
Prize for young person of the year
Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28) – WINNER
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)
Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)
Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)
Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)
Prize for fashion
Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30) – WINNER
King Davids (28)
Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)
Seun Olopade (28)
Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)
Mariam Afolabi (28)
Davou Pwajok (24)
Prize for academic achievement
Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)
Ikanna Okim (23)
Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)
Goodness Adesewa (24)
Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)
Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)
Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)
Joy Adesina (24)
Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)
Prize for service to young people
Femi Falana
Tony Elumelu
Aisha Yesufu
Dr Akintoye Akindele
Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi
Atedo Peterside
Olowogboyega A. Olayemi
