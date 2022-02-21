Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tunde Onakoya of Chess2slums, and other young Nigerians in different fields were recognised at the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA).

The glamourous event held at the Federal Palace Hotels in Lagos on Sunday night.

Hosted by past TFAA winner and On-Air Personality, Nancy Isime, this year’s Awards was themed ‘Challengers and Builders’

It sought to recognise young Nigerians aged 18 and 31 who have challenged the norm and made noteworthy contributions in their respective fields.

Celebrity guests at the event included activist and co-founder of the #BringBackourGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu; Disc Jockey, DJ Nana; entertainer, Denrele Edun; actors, Toyin Abraham and Ini Edo; comedians and media personalities, Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Ilori and Josh ‘Josh2Funny’ Alfred.

Others were Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Julius Agu; fashion designer, Mai Atafo; CEO, Flying Doctors, Dr Ola Brown, and others.

The Awards also featured performances from Peruzzi, Reekado Banks, T-Classic, Naomi Mac, and Esther Benyeogo.

See full list of winners below:

Prize for content creation

Tayo Aina (29) – WINNER

Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)

Onyekelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)

Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)

Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)

Prize for advocacy & activism

Wilson Atumeyi (29) – WINNER

Solomon Ayodele (29)

Rinu Oduala (23)

Fatima Tafoki (24)

Naima Idris Usman (27)

Shedrack Danladi (29)

Prize for community action

Advertisements



Tunde Onakoya (27) – WINNER

Vera David-Emesiobum (31)

Blessing Ingyape (31)

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)

Aliyu Sadiq (24)

Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

Prize for music

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26) – WINNER

Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale (24)

Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Adefolahan (26)

Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)

Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)

Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)

Daniel ‘BNXN’ Benson (24)

Prize for professional service

Khalil Nur Khalil (28) – WINNER

Adeyemi Adetunji (29)

Daphne Akatugba (31)

David Oyawoye (24)

Abiodun Animashaun (30)

Blossom Egbude (24)

Prize for acting

Bimbo Ademoye (30) WINNER

Teniola Aladese (28)

Maryam Yahhaya (24)

Nengi Adoki (31)

Temi Ami-Williams (24)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha (24)

Abayomi Alvin (27)

Prize for journalism

S.I Ohumu (26) – WINNER

Abdulbaqi Aliyu Jari (30)

Laila Johnson-Salami (25)

Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)

Chisom Peter Job (19)

Agbaje Ayomide (22)

Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (32)

Prize for lawyers

Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi (25)- WINNER

Mobolaji Oriola (27)

Damilola Wright (29)

Iredumare Opeyemi (32)

Oluwaseun Ayansola (27)

Kelechi Ibe (27)

Prize for film

Kayode Kasum (30) – WINNER

Akay Mason (28)

Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)

Victor Edem (25)

Nora Awolowo (22)

Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)

Prize for entrepreneurship

Jerry Mallo (27) – WINNER

Omoye Abulimen (28)

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)

Lade Lois Olaiya (27)

Jumoke Dada (27)

Ore Runsewe (31)

Joel Ogunsola (28)

Prize for technology

Kennedy Ekezie (24) WINNER

Abubakar Nur Khalil (22)

Dare Adekoya (22)

Yanmo Omoregbe (28)

Timi Ajiboye (28)

Hanu Fejiro (26)

Eluan Ben (24)

Prize for art and literature

Chigozie Obi (24)- WINNER

Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)

Niyi Okeowo (27)

Renike Olusanya (27)

Eloghosa Osunde (29)

T.J Benson (30)

Arinze Ifeakandu (27)

Prize for health and wellness

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30) – WINNER

Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr’ Egemba (31)

Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (29)

Dr. Princess Ifeoma Ike (29)

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)

Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaka (26)

Odunola Olabintan (25)

Prize for young person of the year

Andrea Iyamah (Nigeria) (28) – WINNER

Mohamed Salah (Egypt) (29)

Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) (32)

Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) (27)

Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) (29)

Prize for fashion

Weiz Dhurm Franklyn (30) – WINNER

King Davids (28)

Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)

Seun Olopade (28)

Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)

Mariam Afolabi (28)

Davou Pwajok (24)

Prize for academic achievement

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)

Ikanna Okim (23)

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)

Goodness Adesewa (24)

Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)

Joy Adesina (24)

Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

Prize for service to young people

Femi Falana

Tony Elumelu

Aisha Yesufu

Dr Akintoye Akindele

Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Atedo Peterside

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi