Frank Edoho has been announced as the host of the revamped ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire,’ the highly acclaimed TV game show, which is making a comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Although no official date has been announced, the organisers have disclosed that the grand prize is N20 million to be won weekly, all year long.

Mr Edoho, a longtime broadcaster, who has voiced TV ads and radio jingles for various companies, including Vogue Fruit Juice, First City Monument Bank, Unilever Nigeria Plc, will be reprising his role the second time.

Popularly known in the literature space as “WWTBAM,” ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?‘ Series 2 – The Rebirth is produced by BLK Hut — a Boutique Consultancy and Agency firm that offers a range of services in Nigeria’s Media Production and Entertainment Business.

UP®, otherwise known as Unified Payment Services Limited — Nigeria’s premier Payments & Financial Technology company is the new headline sponsor of the show.

New twist

The producers have also introduced a new lifeline, ‘Ask The Host.’ This lifeline, they say, will give the contestants one chance to ask the host for the answer to the question asked.

The usual three lifelines remain.

’50/50′, where the computer eliminates two random wrong options, leaving the right option and the other remaining wrong option, is a popular lifeline.

Fans of the show also love ‘Phone a Friend,’ where the contestant has 30 seconds to call one of their five prearranged friends, read the question, and four possible options to the friend, who then has the remaining time to offer input.

And then there is ‘Ask the Audience,’ where the audience members use touchpads to designate what they believe is the correct option. The percentage of the audience choosing each specific option is then displayed to the contestant.

Background

Mr Edoho shot into the limelight in 2004 as the host of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’.

Contestants were invited to the ‘hot seat’ and tested in general knowledge with a view of winning N10 million and other prizes at the time.

The 49-year-old hosted the popular TV game show for 13 years, from 2004 to 2017, before they rested it on September 2, 2017.

A contestant, Aroma Ufodike, was the first to win the N10 million prize money on September 11, 2009, and remained the only winner of the top prize of this game show.

The producers say ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Series 2 — The Rebirth, whose production is under license from Sony Pictures Television, with new staggering prize money of N20 million, is set to revolutionise the history of television production in Nigeria, Africa, and the world.

To be a part of your favourite TV game show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2: The Rebirth’, interested participants are expected to dial *569# or *7006*20# to get a chance to win N20 million weekly and more!

Some of the past winners include Osazuwa Osahon Daniels – N5 million (2009), Aroma Ufodike Chimuanya – N10 million (2009), Babatunde Oni Oladipo – N5 million (2010), Nnaemeka Ubaekwena – N5 million (2012).